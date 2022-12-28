Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
'Bianca's Law' targeting dissemination of personal images is signed into NYS law
ALBANY, N.Y. — A bill creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday. Known as Bianca’s Law, the bill is named after Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old from Utica who was stabbed to death at a concert by Brandon Clark in 2019. Clark then took photographs of her deceased body and shared them online.
cnycentral.com
AG's office finds Cicero officer did not commit crime in 2021 deadly pedestrian crash
CICERO, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Chatuma Crawford in Cicero. On the evening on Dec. 17, 2021, off-duty police officer with the Town of Cicero Police Department (CPD) Michael Aregano, and a passenger were driving on Northern Blvd. when he struck a man who walked into the road to retrieve his cell phone.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
cnycentral.com
Madison County man arrested, charged with more than 100 counts of rape in Southern Tier
PAINTED POST, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, Madison County following an investigation about allegations he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he lived in Steuben County. Brooks has been arraigned on the following incidents of contact which...
cnycentral.com
Ithaca Police: Stray bullet enters person's living room after shooting in nearby apartment
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Ithaca Police Department is looking for three possible suspects they believe to be involved in a shooting incident on the early morning of Friday, Dec. 30. Police said they responded to Chestnut Street in the City of Ithaca following a complaint of a bullet entering...
cnycentral.com
2023 City Services Guide now available to people living in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Thursday that the 2023 City Services Guide will be mailed to people living in the city as the New Year approaches. The pamphlet is created by the Department of Public Works (DPW) and contains maintenance guidelines, city service dates, and contact information.
cnycentral.com
Amazon truck forced to turn around on Onondaga Lake Parkway Friday
SALINA, N.Y. — Another truck crash into the Onondaga Parkway Bridge was avoided Friday as police were able to intervene and make the Amazon truck turn around. There have been multiple incidents where trucks have crashed into the infamous parkway bridge that boasts only a 10’ 9” clearance.
cnycentral.com
New Onondaga County Health Commissioner talks children's med shortage, vaccination rates
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The viral triple-demic of COVID, RSV and the flu, coupled with a nationwide shortage of children’s pain relief medications has parents scrambling this season. Traveling for the holidays and in the new year makes children even more vulnerable to sickness — especially considering that COVID-19...
cnycentral.com
Centro promises to modernize Syracuse's public transit system with recently received aid
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) is looking to modernize public transit in the city, and it wants your feedback. It recently received $3 million as a part of the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill recently passed by Congress. This aid will be used to...
cnycentral.com
Hancock Airport's therapy dog program seeks to ease travelers' stress
Syracuse, N.Y. — If you're someone who gets stressed when flying the Syracuse airport has a program aimed at helping ease that stress. The airport's Pets Easing Travelers (PET) program brings specially-trained pet therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers to Hancock Airport three days a week to greet travelers.
cnycentral.com
Local businesses are preparing for the big crowds on New Year's Eve
Syracuse, N.Y. — Big crowds are expected to come out and celebrate the new year, and some local businesses are already preparing for their New Year's Eve celebration. With less than five days until the start of 2023, local businesses like Sharkey’s in Liverpool, are expecting to see hundreds of neighbors come out and celebrate with them.
cnycentral.com
As patients face long wait times at Urgent Cares, doctors offer advice
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Patients at Urgent Care in Syracuse were facing wait times around two hours on Wednesday morning. Merrell Whitehead came to the location with a sore throat that kept him from going to work on both Wednesday and the day before. While he said he was frustrated by the wait times, he said in order to get back to work he had to be seen. He said he tried to book a time on line, but none were available.
cnycentral.com
Empire State Building lit up for SU, Minnesota ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team is preparing to play in its first bowl game in 4 years this week, and one of NYC's tallest buildings got into the football spirit ahead of the game. SU is set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in...
cnycentral.com
Mega Millions drawing Friday night for $640 million jackpot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Mega Millions drawing Friday night will be for a jackpot of at least $640 million after there was no winner in Tuesday's drawing. Multiple tickets matched five numbers in Tuesday's drawing, but no one has matched all six in 21 drawings. The large Mega Millions...
cnycentral.com
Happy New Year! Here are our SU themed New Year's Resolutions
Syracuse, N.Y. — Happy (almost) New Year Central New York! We're just over 24 hours away from the ball dropping in New York City and the calendars turning from 2022 to 2023. This past year has brought you and our Orange Zone team so many memories, both good and bad, from SU athletics and we can't wait to see what's in store for the new year.
cnycentral.com
Disney on Ice shows underway at the War Memorial
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Disney on Ice is back in Syracuse for five days only!. Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial hosts Disney On Ice: "Let’s Celebrate!" The show includes 50 of your favorite Disney characters performing world-class ice skating. Find showtimes below:. Dec 29, 2022: 4...
cnycentral.com
Parents are spending time exploring CNY with kids over winter vacation
Syracuse, N.Y. — Most schools in the CNY area are halfway through their holiday break and families are trying to keep their kids busy. Ice skating or enjoying the Museum of Science and Technology are just a few ways children are enjoying their week off from school. A Central New York native that now lives in Orlando is visiting her mom, and she didn't forget about all the attractions to do while visiting Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
ORANGE ZONE: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Preview
The Bronx, N.Y. — Christmas has come and gone and a new year is right around the corner but for now the attention of each and every Syracuse football fan turns downstate to the Bronx where Yankee Stadium plays host to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. featuring your Syracuse Orange and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
cnycentral.com
Members of SU, Minnesota football teams ring bell on Wall Street ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK — Representatives from Syracuse University Athletics were among those invited to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City ahead of Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Coach Dino Babers, Director of Athletics John Wildhack, along with other...
cnycentral.com
LIVE UPDATES: Syracuse football takes on Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl
THE BRONX, NY — Follow along for updates as Syracuse football plays in its first bowl game since 2018. The Orange (7-5) kickoff at 2:00 p.m. against Minnesota (8-4) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The game will be televised on ESPN. 6:39 2nd Q- TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA. Golden Gophers...
Comments / 0