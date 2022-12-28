Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Pawnee County sheriffs seize 50 pounds of marijuana
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During a traffic stop late Thursday night, a Pawnee County Sheriff’s discovered and seized more than 50 pounds of marijuana. The stop happened at around 11:15 p.m., when the deputy conducted the stop on US 56 Highway in Pawnee County for a traffic infraction. A Pawnee County K-9 was deployed and detected a smell of marijuana.
Kansas police cite terminally ill patient for marijuana use at hospital
Police cited a terminally ill Kansas man at the hospital because he allegedly used a weed vape and THC paste to ease his cancer symptoms.
KWCH.com
Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
12 pounds of meth uncovered in Kansas drug bust
ODIN, Kan. (KSNW) — A large stash of drugs has been found, and two people are in custody after a bust in Barton County. The sheriff’s office says around 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant near NE 140 Road and 80th Avenue west of Odin in the northeast part of the county. Inside […]
KFC restaurant ‘closed for good’ in Great Bend
Anyone driving by the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Great Bend might have noticed several papers taped to the doors and windows. Those papers informed the public the store is closed for good. The KFC restaurant has been in Great Bend for 52 years after opening its doors in 1970.
Reconstruction will shift Great Bend airport’s crosswind runway
The City of Great Bend is involved in a grant with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that will bring a demolition and reconstruction of the crosswind runway at the Great Bend Municipal Airport. Airport Manager Martin Miller said many World War II airfields were built with a triangle of three...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 Coaches
On Wednesday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the coaching staff for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, which features 14 of this year’s most talented and respected coaches in the state. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, on...
