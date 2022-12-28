ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

KWCH.com

Pawnee County sheriffs seize 50 pounds of marijuana

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During a traffic stop late Thursday night, a Pawnee County Sheriff’s discovered and seized more than 50 pounds of marijuana. The stop happened at around 11:15 p.m., when the deputy conducted the stop on US 56 Highway in Pawnee County for a traffic infraction. A Pawnee County K-9 was deployed and detected a smell of marijuana.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

12 pounds of meth uncovered in Kansas drug bust

ODIN, Kan. (KSNW) — A large stash of drugs has been found, and two people are in custody after a bust in Barton County. The sheriff’s office says around 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant near NE 140 Road and 80th Avenue west of Odin in the northeast part of the county. Inside […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 Coaches

On Wednesday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the coaching staff for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, which features 14 of this year’s most talented and respected coaches in the state. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, on...
HAYS, KS

