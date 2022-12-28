Free energy drink for sober drivers on New Year’s

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Maverik convenience stores will offer Uber, Lyft, and taxicab drivers a free energy drink on New Year’s Day from midnight to 5 a.m. as a thank-you for providing safe rides home for revelers.

Rideshare and cab drivers are unsung heroes, Maverik said in a press release, for helping community members get home safe on New Year’s Eve. So, Maverik is offering any driver who comes in to any of their locations and shows their driver ID to pick up a free 16oz Mountain Dew Energy, 16oz Rockstar, or 12oz Celsius (any flavor, limit one per transaction).

“Maverik takes care of all sorts of road travelers and this New Year’s, we want to offer a token of our appreciation to the many rideshare and taxi drivers working endless hours, every night getting thousands of people home safely especially after celebrating the holidays,” said Vice President of Marketing Joey Hobson.

Maverik said most of their stores across 12 states are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and stores will operate normal business hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

