thevidorian.com
CHARLES ALLEN ATWOOD
Charles Allen Atwood, 73 of Vidor died Friday, December 22nd, 2022 at his residence. A native of Jasper, TX, he was a lifelong resident of Vidor. Charles was a pipefitter and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. Charles enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Services will be announced at a later time. Charles is survived by his wife of 33 years Jennifer Atwood of Vidor, TX, sons Allen and Charlie Atwood both of Vidor, TX, sisters Faye Simmons of Vidor, TX and Shirley Harris of Lumberton, TX, 7 grandchildren.
thevidorian.com
JAMES WOODROW WEST
James Woodrow West, 84 of Vidor died Monday, December 26th, 2022 at Paradigm at the Pines in Silsbee, TX. A native of Odessa, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. James ministered at Church of the Nazarene in Vidor for years. He was a biblical scholar and a prolific reader. James was also known for telling the corniest jokes. Visitation will begin at 6:30: pm Friday, December 30, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hornbeck, LA at 2:00 pm. James was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Dorothy West. He is survived by his children Anna Davis of Silsbee, TX, David West of Beaumont, TX, Wesley West of Dallas, TX, John West of Beaumont, TX, 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Samaritan's Purse.
thevidorian.com
CARL ERIC KLINKHAMMER
Carl Eric Klinkhammer, 84 of Vidor died Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont. A native of Port Neches, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. Carl was Baptized at Trinity Baptist Church in Vidor and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was a retired CAD Draftsman and a past president of Elk Club. Carl enjoyed painting especially in the later years of life. Cremation arrangements were entrustedto Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Services will be held at a later date. Carl was preceded in death by his brothers Gayle Page, John A. and Herman F. Klinkhammer. He was survived by his sisters Madeline Johnson of Port Neches, TX, Kristine Klinkhammer of Vidor, TX, Genie Edgerly of Vidor, TX, Nancy East of Rosenburg, TX, numerous nieces and nephews.
thevidorian.com
FORREST 'PUNK' RICHARD CLEVELAND
Forrest 'Punk' Richard Cleveland, 82, of Vidor, Texas died Saturday, December 24th, 2022 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Vidor and an avid fisherman and hunter. He retired from the Texas Highway Department. He loved to golf and was an all around outdoorsman. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at Williamson Cemetery in Vidor, Texas. Punk is survived by his children; Genia Powell of Vidor, TX, Kristy Cleveland of Vidor, TX, and Rachel Connor of Vidor, TX, four grandchildren; Dustin Dewees, Joshua Dewees, Chad Willis and Bella Johnson, as well as two great grandchildren Elijah Dewees and Eternity Dewees. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Juanita Cleveland and his brother Joe 'Jody' V. Cleveland.
thevidorian.com
JACKIE "JACK" DAVID GRIFFIN
Jackie 'Jack' David Griffin, 83, of Vidor died Saturday, December 24th, 2022, at harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Vidor and a member of Rose City Baptist Church, but he was attending First Baptist Church in Vidor. He was a retired Operations Supervisor for Dupont. Golfing was one of his favorite hobbies. He worked with Frank Collins to help take the children of MD Anderson place such as Disney World, Six Flags and even a Dude Ranch. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years Margaret Griffin of Vidor, TX, his children; Karla Kay Griffin of Vidor, TX, Michael David Griffin of Vidor, TX and Mark Todd Griffin and wife Becki of Houston, TX as well as four grandchildren Tanya Rachelle Williamson, Kami Diane Williamson, Riley Mason Griffin and Benjamin Wilson Griffin.
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week. Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road. She says thieves set fire to her...
kogt.com
House Fire Hwy. 87 North
Around 1am on December 30 the Orange County Emergency Services District #3 received a call of a home on fire in the 8000 of Hwy. 87 North. Firefighters arrived to flames coming from the structure. Assistance was provided by OCESD 4 and the Orange Fire Dept. No one was found...
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Beaumont pastor who died Christmas Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont has announced funeral arrangements after the passing of a beloved pastor. Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe, MSP, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. at Village Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lumberton. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above...
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
KLTV
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
Beaumont Police, DPS outline risks of driving impaired ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations
BEAUMONT, Texas — New Year's Eve is approaching and Southeast Texans are preparing to ring in 2023 with family and friends. The Beaumont Police Department is sending a warning out about how driving under the influence can impact your life and the life of others. Across Texas, there were...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD at the scene of a shooting on Brandon Avenue
BEAUMONT — Officer Haley Morrow tells KFDM, a shooting occurred at Brandon and Nolan in Beaumont. Two individuals walking down the road were shot. One victim is in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time. We will follow this story online and on air as more...
Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
kjas.com
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
newtoncountynews.net
Sheriff Asking for Anyone That Has Seen Larkin to Call
Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kogt.com
Truck Fire In Orange
A man was driving his pickup truck east on Lutcher Drive near 23rd St when he began to see and smell smoke coming from the back of the truck. He pulled over at the Valero and jumped out before it became engulfed. He told people at the scene he had...
1 adult, 1 teen escape house fire in Orange County early Wednesday morning
ORANGE, Texas — One adult and one teen are displaced after their home near Vidor caught fire Wednesday. Orange County Emergency Services Department #1 was called to the 4000 block of Byron Road at 1 a.m. They were assisted by the Bridge City Fire Department and West Orange Fire...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
