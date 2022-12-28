ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water pouring onto crosswalk on Monroe Street under I-90

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are walking under the I-90 bridge in downtown Spokane, you might want to bring an umbrella.

On Monroe Street, one of the joints seals broke, causing water from the freeway to waterfall down onto the crosswalk below.

Crews won’t be able to fix it until the snow berm on the viaduct melts.

There are also several other spots under I-90 where water is pouring down, so watch your step before you pass under it.

