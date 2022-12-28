MEQUON — It’s been almost a week since Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp was seriously injured in a vehicle collision, and slowly but surely, he is recovering. "The city of Mequon is saddened by and mourns the tragic loss of life that resulted from the multivehicle accident that occurred in the vicinity of I894 and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23," according to a statement from the city of Mequon. "...Firefighter/Paramedic Lipp is to be saluted and commended for rendering aid while off-duty to others in need, and his actions truly represent the best of the community, and all who work in public safety. The city of Mequon wishes Josh and all others affected by this tragedy a full and complete recovery in the coming weeks and months ahead."

