washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the victims as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Officials say...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
CBS 58
2 teens found dead inside vehicle in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating after two teens were found dead inside a vehicle in South Milwaukee. Police say Thursday, Dec. 29 at approximately 10:48 p.m., they were called to an area near 5th and Bay Heights Road after citizens discovered two unconscious people inside a vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man wanted for Milwaukee homicide; drone deployed, leads to arrest
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department used a drone to help locate a man wanted for a homicide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a pursuit around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 21. The vehicle being chased crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12 – and the driver ran from the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian, 75, killed in Whitefish Bay in 'unintentional act'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help at the scene of a crash in West Allis was released from the hospital Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials at the Mequon Fire Department said Lipp was released from...
wearegreenbay.com
Improper disposal of smoking material cause of Fond du Lac fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper disposal of smoking material was the cause of a morning fire in the City of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Ledgeview Boulevard for a report of a fire in a garbage can located in the kitchen of the residence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa chase, Milwaukee crash, officer hurt in scuffle
A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the arrests of two men near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee. Another driver was seriously injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; Community Briefing released, Riverwest incident
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released a Community Briefing on Friday, Dec. 30 tied to the police shooting of a man in the city's Riverwest neighborhood on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14. According to police, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on that Monday, officers responded to the area near...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mequon firefighter could be released from the hospital in near future
MEQUON — It’s been almost a week since Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp was seriously injured in a vehicle collision, and slowly but surely, he is recovering. "The city of Mequon is saddened by and mourns the tragic loss of life that resulted from the multivehicle accident that occurred in the vicinity of I894 and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23," according to a statement from the city of Mequon. "...Firefighter/Paramedic Lipp is to be saluted and commended for rendering aid while off-duty to others in need, and his actions truly represent the best of the community, and all who work in public safety. The city of Mequon wishes Josh and all others affected by this tragedy a full and complete recovery in the coming weeks and months ahead."
Man amputated 2 fingers while clearing snowblower in Fond du Lac County
A man lost two of his fingers on Christmas Day after authorities said he tried to clear some snow plugged in his snow blower.
Fox11online.com
Little Chute fire chief retires
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
Franklin High senior, MATC student found dead in car in South Milwaukee
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.
wearegreenbay.com
Chicken found wandering in Menasha, police issue reminder that they are not allowed in the city
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wanted to remind residents that chickens are not allowed in the city, after one was seen wandering around a person’s yard. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook about a chicken that was found wandering in a residents yard....
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere police looking for woman reportedly involved in trespassing incident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in De Pere are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman allegedly involved in a trespassing incident. A Facebook post by the De Pere Police Department states that officers are looking to identify the person pictured in two photos. If...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee crash near 67th and Glendale
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the arrests of two men Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Police said officers spotted a "suspicious" car near 76th and North. When officers tried to stop it, it took off and the pursuit began. It ended near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee when the car disregarded a yield sign and crashed into a transport van around 3:20 p.m.
CBS 58
Whitefish Bay woman saves hawk from predicament with fox in backyard
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- What would you do if you if you found a hawk stuck in a fence in your backyard? That's just what happened to a volunteer from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, and luckily, she knew just what to do. The sharp-shinned hawk that Judith...
