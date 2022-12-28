Read full article on original website
KMOV
Air travelers fear price-gouging amid Southwest Airlines failure, industry experts say higher prices is ‘supply and demand’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of flyers have been stranded in St. Louis and across the country following Southwest Airlines’ failure this holiday season. More than 2,500 flights were canceled on Wednesday, and Southwest said it’s scaling back the number of flights for a few days. Many...
Southwest Moves 7,000 Pieces of Luggage in St. Louis to a 'Secure' Warehouse
The carrier is working to reunite people with their baggage, but there's a huge backlog
KMOV
Southwest flight cancellations expected to continue
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, the ongoing flight disruptions for Southwest Airlines led to more than 2,600 canceled flights across the U.S. More than 50 arrivals and departures from St. Louis Lambert International Airport got canceled also. Marika Mitchell’s relatives were visiting from South Africa for Christmas, and...
St. Louis restaurant closed, employees without pay after cold weather causes burst pipe
ST. LOUIS — The Shaved Duck was closed Thursday, and its employees had no income after cold weather caused a pipe burst. The flooding forced the barbeque restaurant in St. Louis to temporarily close its doors due to the extensive damage left behind. "The restaurant will be closed indefinitely...
Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees
ST. LOUIS — A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations." Allied Healthcare Products Inc. said in notice to the state of Missouri that...
KMOV
South City restaurant closes following pipe bursts, GoFundMe now helping staff
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the days following extremely frigid temperatures, a staple to the Tower Grove East community, remains closed after a pipe burst inside the building. “These old buildings are a challenge, but we’ve had nothing to this extent,” said Ally Nisbet. Nisbet is the...
KMOV
Search continues for man seen floating on ice on the Missouri River
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two days of searching for 34-year-old Aaron Duenke have been unsuccessful. He was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday, floating past the Washington riverfront, on a large piece of ice. Danna Harmon saw him and recorded video of Duenke standing on the ice, holding a...
Bold Prediction: St. Louis City Sewer System Collapses
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
This Very Limited Time Pop-Up Bar In St. Louis Is On Wheels And Adults Only
I wish I had heard about the North Pole Night Cap sooner. Because it's just the kind of cool pop-up bar experience I'd really enjoy. For me, it's not in the cards this year. However, if you're itching to wrap up your Christmas holiday with some cocktails and a quick getaway to St. Louis, this rolling pop-up bar might just be your thing.
Bold Predictions for St. Louis in 2023
Peer into the crystal ball to discover what the future holds for our region
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
stlpublicradio.org
Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
KMOV
Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed. The right lanes of I-44 were closed through the morning rush hour. Authorities said the truck traveled off the side of the roadway and hit a concrete barrier.
KMOV
Washington University study looks at COVID-19 symptom of loss of smell
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A new study by the Washington University School of Medicine focuses on the COVID-19 symptom of loss of smell. The study suggests that trying to train your sense of smell will not help recover it. The study had 275 participants who lost their sense of smell from COVID.
KMOV
Business license fees increase in Metro East city without notice, business owners say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several Cahokia Heights businesses are frustrated after they tell News 4 they received bills in the mail about increased annual business license fees without prior notice. Several business owners said the annual fees increased by hundreds of dollars. News 4 obtained a copy of the...
KSDK
COVID-19 has 'high' transmission rate in St. Louis area
Our Ryhan Henson checked with health officials to learn what they expect from airborne illnesses. This is an expectation for rest of the holiday season.
2022 in Review: Thieves Broke Into More than 60 St. Louis Restaurants, Businesses
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
KMOV
‘We had nothing’: Metro East complex leaves senior citizen tenants without power & heat during cold weekend
Granite City, Il. (KMOV) -A holiday nightmare at a Metro East senior living facility is over. Electricity has been fully restored at Town and Country Apartments in Granite after elderly tenants told News 4 they were left without power and heat since Christmas Eve. “We were left on our own,”...
As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst pipes
As the temperatures go up, so do the number of water main breaks because of the freezing last week.
