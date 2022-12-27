Read full article on original website
Related
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
A German institute just broke the solar cell efficiency record with 32.5 percent
A tandem solar cell developed by researchers at the Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) has converted 32.5 percent of incident solar radiation into electrical energy, a world record. The achievement was certified by the European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) in Italy, a university press release said. As the demand for renewable...
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. Introduces New ESSENTIAL Li Lithium-Ion Deep-Cycle Golf Car Battery
CORONA, Calif. - Dec. 8, 2022 - PRLog -- With nearly 100 years of battery design, development, and innovation experience, U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. introduces its all-new ESSENTIAL Li™ line of Lithium-Ion deep-cycle batteries. ESSENTIAL Li™ will include 24-volt and 48-volt GC2 models designed with golf car applications in...
The ‘Silver Tsunami’ Expected to Hit the Infrastructure Sector
The bipartisan infrastructure act and other recent legislation is funneling billions of dollars to state and local governments to build projects around the country. But, according to a Brookings Institution report, a critical question is being ignored: Who is going to maintain all those roads, bridges, buildings and water lines?
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
Groundbreaking study reveals how to make perovskite solar cells more practical than ever
The photovoltaic cells, which convert sunlight into electricity in most solar panels, are made of silicon. Solar cells comprising silicon crystals demand a lot of energy and are developed through costly multi-step manufacturing methods. This is why solar panels are currently so expensive. However, there is an alternative to silicon...
Batteries got more expensive in 2022 after years of dropping prices — and it could delay access to cheaper electric cars
In October, the average new electric car changed hands for more than $64,000. High prices are keeping many potential buyers out of the market.
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
nextbigfuture.com
Gas Vs Electric Accident and Fire Safety
There have been about 250 million cars in the US in most years from 2010 to 2022. The level has slowly increased to 280 million. The insurance site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board. The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at 3474.5. There were 1529.9 fires per 100k for gas vehicles and just 25.1 fires per 100k sales for electric vehicles.
West Virginia’s (COAL) Power System Reliable: World Envy”
The world press is full of articles today about the use and growth of coal as a stable and reliable energy source around the globe. These news accounts range from the dire need of many foreign countries to purchase coal at record high prices, to reactivating coal plants formerly closed to replenish base load power supplies in the face of unprecedented global energy shortage.
The Verge
The forecast for 2023 is hot
2023 is forecast to be a hotter year than 2022, according to the UK’s Met Office weather service. Why? Well, an unusual three-year-long weather pattern that typically has a cooling effect on our planet should finally come to an end next year. On top of that, global average temperatures are expected to rise as greenhouse gas emissions continue to climb.
techaiapp.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023 – Economics Bitcoin News
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
BP’s Big Investment Could Be the Boost Hydrogen Needs as a Fuel of the Future
ToyotaHydrogen is currently a small player in the automotive landscape, but many big players think that's going to change.
rigzone.com
Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22. The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.
globalspec.com
Focus on quiet operation, options for cooling in new power supply series
There is a long list of applications for both of two new series of TDK-Lambda brand power supplies from TDK Corporation, including medical and health care, professional audio and broadcasting, industrial equipment and (of course) test and measurement. Billed as “quiet by design,” the MU4 series of 1U high power...
rigzone.com
Tamboran Hits Gas At Amungee 2H Well
Tamboran Resources has hit significant gas at the Amungee 2H well that hit a total depth of 12,739 feet. — Tamboran Resources has drilled the Amungee 2H well in EP98 in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia, to a total depth of 12,739 feet encountering significant gas shows. The well included a 4,183-foot horizontal section, placed in the most prospective zone within the Mid-Velkerri "B Shale" formation.
globalspec.com
Video: Paper-thin OLEDs illuminate consumer packaging at CES
At CES 2023, taking place next week on January 5-8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Inuru will showcase its electric luminous film (ELF) that can be used in a variety of consumer labeling such as healthcare, wearables and promotion pieces where light-activated labels may be useful. The paper-thin organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs) are designed for use in consumer packaging to highlight products or provide information.
thededicatedhouse.com
Pellet Stove Performance Issues and Their Solutions
Hello World! Welcome Friends! In the United States, more and more people are using pellet stoves to heat their homes. Pellet stoves are a great alternative to traditional wood-burning stoves, as they are much more efficient and produce less smoke. However, a few performance issues can occur with pellet stoves, and it is important to know how to solve these problems. In this article, we will discuss the most common performance issues with pellet stoves and their solutions.
New Battery Technology Will Reportedly Revolutionize EV Charging
To alleviate the issue of slow charging batteries in electric vehicles (EVs), Adden Energy is proposing a solution with new and developing technology. The post New Battery Technology Will Reportedly Revolutionize EV Charging appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0