Body cam video shows deadly shooting of armed suspect by Riverside County deputy

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
 2 days ago

Authorities have released body cam video of the deadly shooting of an armed suspect by a Riverside County deputy.

The person killed during the shooting was identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis , 38, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

On Nov. 12 around 3:30 p.m., deputies spotted Wallis riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road on Carmen Avenue just west of Raphael Street in an unincorporated area of Cabazon.

Body cam video shows a deputy pulling over and approaching the suspect on the street. The deputy asks Wallis to get off his bike while asking if he had any weapons.

Wallis confirmed he possessed a weapon as he stepped off his bike and bent down. The deputy tells Wallis not to reach for his weapon he placed his bike’s kickstand down.

Wallis appears agitated as he empties his pockets while the deputy tells him to keep his hands visible.

He begins yelling and telling the deputy to “shoot him” saying, “Call your [expletive] office because I’m the anti-Christ!” and “You guys keep harassing me!”

As Wallis attempts to ride his bike away, video shows the deputy running over and pushing him down. As Wallis regains his balance, he pulls out a knife from his pocket. The deputy shoots the suspect multiple times while he falls to the ground.

Medical aid was administered, but when paramedics arrived, Wallis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities confirm the suspect’s knife was a six-inch meat cleaver.

No other injuries were reported during the incident and the deputy involved was placed on paid administrative leave.

The case remains under investigation.

Authorities say Wallis had an active felony arrest warrant at the time. The full video can be viewed on the Riverside County Sheriff’s YouTube page.

Comments / 8

Cezanne
2d ago

You weren’t “afraid for your life” when you ran towards him to push him down and then you shoot him cause he had a knife. And which side of the street is the wrong side to ride a bike? Smh. Sounds like the neighborhood bully instead of a public servant.

Reply
4
RodriguezMeneses Carmen
1d ago

He got what he deserved!!! People don’t know how to follow orders and think that the police is at fault! No the thugs and the criminals are at fault! They think that they can get away from anything! So if you had someone threatening you with a knife or any other weapon will you just stand there and do nothing????? Or will you defend yourself! Don’t blame the police for peoples stupidity!!!!

Reply
2
