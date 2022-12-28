Hawaiʻi Life Flight search extended by proclamation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, Dec. 15, a Hawai’i Life Flight went missing between Maui and Hawai’i Island taking a crew of three with it.

Today, Dec. 27, Gov. Josh Green announced that he is extending the search for the crew and plane to Friday, Jan. 6.

Hawai’i Life Flight is an integral part of the Hawai’i state medial system, transporting patients to hospitals equipped to provide lifesaving procedures and facilities.

At this time, Hawai’i Life Flight has been in transition. The company needed to regroup after the loss of its crew on the missing plane.

“By coordinating efforts between Hawaiʻi Life Flight, the State Department of Health, the Army National Guard, the Coast Guard, the mayors and medical facilities throughout the state, we helped to ensure that emergency transport was available for critically ill patients, especially those throughout our neighbor island communities. Together, we worked collaboratively and maintained emergency air medical transport,” said Gov. Green.

A previous emergency proclamation was issued on Dec. 16 to secure help from outside resources to ensure no disruption to necessary medical transfers.

“I am so proud of the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s professionalism and responsiveness while providing critical patient air transport support over an eight-day period. The operations aligned with the State’s priority of saving lives and preventing human suffering,” said Major General Kenneth Hara.