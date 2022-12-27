Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
AI lets robots recognize people
An artificial intelligence (AI) system that lets robots identify people based on images of people uploaded ahead of time has been developed by Toppan, a provider of integrated solutions in the printing, communications, security, packaging, décor and electronics industries. According to its developers, the AI system enhances the capabilities...
mhwmag.com
New Orbital Wrapper features Dual Dispensing System
Packaging machinery manufacturer TAB Industries, LLC has introduced a dual dispensing system on its TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital wrappers that applies stretch wrap around pallet loads at double the speed of the original models. Applying twice as much plastic film per second, the optional dual dispensing system sets two stretch wrap roll dispensers on opposing sides of the wrapping ring to maintain proper balance, and two, companion automated cut and wrap devices to automatically cut the ends of the stretch wrap from both rolls at the same time. Standard 48” x 48” pallet loads may be stretch wrapped in as little as seven seconds.
globalspec.com
New lidar offerings come to CES 2023
Innovusion will be bringing three of its lidar sensors to CES 2023: a stationary solution for intersections; the Falcon long-range lidar; and a mid-to-short range lidar called Robin. The Falcon lidar sensor was honored with a 2023 CES Innovation Award for design and engineering in consumer technology products. The Falcon...
globalspec.com
Top 10 Electronics360 articles of 2022
It has been a very busy year for Electronics360 with numerous trends emerging in the space of semiconductors, automotive, electronic components, sensors, connected electronics and many more. There was a ton of content produced during the year and it would be impossible to sift through everything. Instead, we narrowed down...
globalspec.com
Companies join forces to create tech that detects guns a football field away
Two companies are joining forces to develop a long range gun detection platform featuring their respective technologies. Evolon Technology Inc., a provider of accurate perimeter security software technology for critical infrastructure protection, and ZeroEyes, a maker of artificial intelligence (AI) gun detection software that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence, aim to combine their respective technologies to create systems that detect and track individuals carrying guns from more than a football field away.
globalspec.com
TSMC enters volume production with 3 nm process technology
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has successfully entered volume production of 3 nm process — technology that will create devices serving $1.5 trillion in value inside five years. The announcement was made at a ceremony at TSMC’s Fab 18, currently under construction in the Southern Taiwan Science Park, which...
globalspec.com
Video: eVTOL startup Air successfully tests first forward flight
Yet another aviation startup has moved forward with testing of its inaugural electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) system. AIR successfully completed its first full forward flight, transitioning from hover position to cruise. Based in Israel, the flight was completed using its AIR One prototype that took off and transitioned...
globalspec.com
Video: Paper-thin OLEDs illuminate consumer packaging at CES
At CES 2023, taking place next week on January 5-8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Inuru will showcase its electric luminous film (ELF) that can be used in a variety of consumer labeling such as healthcare, wearables and promotion pieces where light-activated labels may be useful. The paper-thin organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs) are designed for use in consumer packaging to highlight products or provide information.
globalspec.com
Video: Easily lost? There’s a neckband for that at CES 2023
Japanese startup Loovic has introduced a wearable neckband that helps people who get easily lost by providing tactile and auditory navigation. The system uses a neckband-shaped device to analyze the user’s physical orientation and then provide accurate direction through voice prompts and tactile responses on the neck and shoulders.
globalspec.com
CES 2023: Bridgestone demonstrates renewable natural rubber tires
Bridgestone has been a staple of technology events for the past few years including motor shows globally but now the company will come to CES in 2023, bringing its renewable natural rubber and tire recycling technology and digitally connected tires. As part of the company’s commitment to increase the use...
globalspec.com
CES 2023: Volkswagen to unveil new EV
Volkswagen said it will reveal a new electric vehicle (EV) at next week’s CES 2023. Details are slim to none as the company has not hinted to anything -- only that it would make an announcement. Many speculate the announcement will be a vehicle that is somewhere between the...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Calibrating Your Instruments is Essential for Your Business
Calibration is necessary wherever equipment and measurement are concerned. Be it in the food industry or manufacturing, the accuracy of your technology can directly impact customer satisfaction, brand image, and compliance with regulations. By calibrating your equipment, you can eliminate any uncertainty involved in the business process, thereby improving the quality of your service.
globalspec.com
TechInsights Teardown: Ring Alarm Pro Base Station
The smart home has come a long way from the days when there was just a handful of products that only could be used with its own app and could not work with any other devices. Now that the Matter standard has been unveiled that will allow for multiple vendors’ devices to work together under a common control system, the sky is the limit to how users will be able to mix and match the smart devices that they want in their homes.
A new filter is 99% efficient at removing microplastics from water in seconds
Researchers in Korea developed a new method to clean water that can quickly and effectively eliminate microplastics and other pollutants. This is a creative and important way to deal with the problem of microplastics in the environment, which is getting worse. Given how common plastic is in modern society, it...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Doing Your Homework Before Building or Reviving Your HHW Collection Facility
If you complete all of the “homework” before the design process is in full swing, you will help jump start the design process and increase the likelihood of developing an excellent HHW collection system that meets your needs now and in the future. As many of the pioneering...
globalspec.com
Watch: More mechanical complexities in the LEGO medium
The creator behind the redshoebox YouTube channel is back at it again. Whomever runs this account, has a very creative mind and is clearly an expert in motion control systems. Case in point, their latest YouTube video offers terrific, simplified versions of real world electric and pneumatic motion control systems and linkages.
RideApart
Watch Brick House Builds Break Down Its Custom Electronics Tray Process
It’s been a minute since we last checked in with Brick House Builds, but the end of the year is typically regarded as the season for giving, right? What better gift can you give or receive than the gift of knowledge, we ask? Now’s the time to cozy up with your notepad—or some headphones and your full attention, at least—and think about your own next moto project.
Meet Joe, The Oven-Shaped Brother of Bob the Dishwasher
Remember Bob the Dishwasher? He has a brother that likes to cook. Daan Tech, the French-based startup behind Bob the Dishwasher, has created a small form-factor countertop oven called Joe. Joe is a multifunction oven with a steam/combi oven, convection heating/air-frying, and a microwave. As far as I know, this oven is the first countertop appliance with all three of these capabilities in one box.
globalspec.com
Video: Sustainable packaging sown on the farm
A sustainable solution to meet the growing demand for packaging materials is being cultivated in the U.K. Test Valley Packaging is collaborating with envoPAP to introduce a new material made from reused agricultural waste. Reusing Agricultural Waste (RAW) Packaging is derived from agricultural waste produced by sugar cane farms across...
How To Replace a Range Hood Filter
Keep your kitchen clean and grease free by replacing your range hood filter every six months. Here's how. Range hoods save us from smoke-filled kitchens and wailing smoke alarms. But range hoods are only as good as their filters. If it's been more than six months since you've replaced yours, it's time to swap them out, or at least investigate what your manufacturer recommends.
Comments / 0