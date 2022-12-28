ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Today in Sports History-Browns complete second 0-16 season

1961 — Paul Hornung, on leave from the Army, scores 19 points to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 37-0 win over the New York Giants for their seventh NFL championship. Green Bay’s Bart Starr throws three touchdown passes in the first title game ever played in Green Bay.
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to...
Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
Green Bay hosts Lampman and Oakland

Green Bay Phoenix (2-12, 1-2 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-11, 1-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Blake Lampman scored 20 points in Oakland's 83-61 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers. The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 in home games. Oakland is 2-10 against opponents with a...
Hurricanes bring 9-game win streak into matchup against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -185, Panthers +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to extend a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Florida Panthers. Carolina is...
San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
