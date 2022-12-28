Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Luka Doncic Makes NBA History In Knicks-Mavericks Game
Luka Doncic made NBA history in Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Browns complete second 0-16 season
1961 — Paul Hornung, on leave from the Army, scores 19 points to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 37-0 win over the New York Giants for their seventh NFL championship. Green Bay’s Bart Starr throws three touchdown passes in the first title game ever played in Green Bay.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (21-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Pelicans prediction and pick. Minnesota has lost three consecutive games and since dropped to 11th place in the Western Conference. The...
Porterville Recorder
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to...
Grizzlies And Raptors Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.
Yardbarker
Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay hosts Lampman and Oakland
Green Bay Phoenix (2-12, 1-2 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-11, 1-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Blake Lampman scored 20 points in Oakland's 83-61 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers. The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 in home games. Oakland is 2-10 against opponents with a...
Porterville Recorder
Hurricanes bring 9-game win streak into matchup against the Panthers
Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -185, Panthers +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to extend a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Florida Panthers. Carolina is...
Porterville Recorder
San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
Porterville Recorder
Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
