East Lansing, MI

Scarlet Nation

Live scores, updates and highlights: Michigan vs. TCU

After a long wait, the time is finally here. Michigan is ready to punch its ticket to the national championship but will face a stiff test in order to do so. The Wolverines will face off against TCU in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is set for...
FORT WORTH, TX
Scarlet Nation

Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. TCU

The wait is almost over as the semifinal of the CFP is almost here. Michigan has a chance to punch its ticket to the national championship in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Below is M&BR's staff predictions for the game against the Horned Frogs. Josh Henschke. My confidence that Michigan...
FORT WORTH, TX

