Springfield, MO

Strafford wins big in P&W opener

By Dan Lucy
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The annual Pink & White Lady Classic tipped Tuesday on the campus of Drury University.

The white division is at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The pink had to be moved to Kickapoo high school because of water pipe issues at Weiser Gym.

Tuesday night at O’Reilly, the fifth seed Strafford faced Buffalo.

And the Bison taking it inside early, Raegan Carter with the basket, Buffalo in front.

But the rest of the night belonged to Strafford.

Laney Humble dishes to Sophia Frerking for the basket, it’s 8-5 Strafford.

Then the Lady Indians defense, the steal, then out to Lauren Jones for the easy two it’s 13-4.

Later Jones pokes the ball loose, then gets it back for another transition basket and Strafford wins easily 59-16.

