This is an opinion column. Breathe, Alabama. A nice, deep, post-holiday, new-year breath. Deeply now …. Whoa. Maybe not that deep. Not if you’re anywhere near Moody. Not in Birmingham, if the wind happens to blow in a westerly way. Not if you’re anywhere in central Alabama, just to be safe. Especially if you stick your nose in the air and wonder … what is that smell?

MOODY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO