ECU Trounces Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl
Two regional rivals entered Protective Stadium Tuesday with a chance to finish their season off on a high note - a victory in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. For Coastal Carolina, the game was a chance to finish strong in a disappointing season and send Grayson McCall out with a victory as the star quarterback has entered the transfer portal after three seasons in Conway.
Scarlet Nation
Zamareya Jones embracing recruiting process
CARY — Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt junior point guard Zamareya Jones always has the potential to spring something new. Jones brings an exciting brand of basketball, but for three quarters Tuesday, she had some tough sledding against a quality Apex Friendship High program at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. The 5-foot-7 Jones showed her grit. She hit two early three-pointers, and then was held scoreless in the middle two quarters.
Emotional Win for Alabama Basketball's Hannah Barber
Crimson Tide senior plays in SEC opener just two days after grandfather's funeral.
Donell Stanley Named DCS Head Varsity Football Coach And Athletic Director
Latta High School stand-out Donell Stanley was named Head Varsity Football Coach and Athletic Director at Dillon Christian School. Christian Wolfe who was in charge of the program at DCS stepped down prior to this season. Stanley, a Dillon County native, was a 2014 US Army All-American Bowl selection and...
The last days of Bryant: Six weeks that changed the face, future of Alabama football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines Bryant’s decision to retire, the search for his replacement, his final victory in the Liberty Bowl and his death some four weeks later.
Birmingham, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with Huffman High School on December 27, 2022, 17:30:00. The Northridge High School basketball team will have a game with Ramsay High School on December 28, 2022, 10:30:00.
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
2 BROTHERS BOTH FATALLY SHOT IN 9 MONTHS: ‘BIRMINGHAM IS PLAGUED BY A DARK CLOUD’
Family members are mourning the ambush-shooting death of a man killed just nine months after his brother was also slain. Brandon Carpenter, a 28-year-old father of four, died Tuesday just after he left his longtime barber shop. Police say more than 20 shots were unleashed on him from at least two shooters.
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
Archibald: ADEM knew years ago Moody landfill was a threat
This is an opinion column. Breathe, Alabama. A nice, deep, post-holiday, new-year breath. Deeply now …. Whoa. Maybe not that deep. Not if you’re anywhere near Moody. Not in Birmingham, if the wind happens to blow in a westerly way. Not if you’re anywhere in central Alabama, just to be safe. Especially if you stick your nose in the air and wonder … what is that smell?
15 places we were heartbroken to see close in 2022 in The Magic City
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. 1. Macy’s at Brookwood Village. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center...
4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham
Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day
Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and another was injured in a Tuscaloosa crash early Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, around 4:00 am an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, but the driver continued toward Jack Warner Parkway. The officer […]
New private school in Clanton enrolling for 2023 academic year
A group of community members wanting to offer an additional educational option in Clanton have formed Liberty Christian Academy. The school is set to open fall of 2023 with four-year-old preschool classes and kindergarten to second grade. Discussion on starting a school began when Thomas Mims, who is board president,...
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Tuscaloosa Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man Wednesday
The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing elderly man who has not been heard from in several months. According to a Facebook post from TPD, 65-year-old Michael Eric Seals was last known to be living at Valor Grove at the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa, however family members have not been in contact with him for several months.
Bill Lamb brings background in accounting, civil service to Montgomery
When asked about the decision-making process behind his choice to run for the Alabama House of Representatives, newly elected state Rep. Bill Lamb of Tuscaloosa preferred to list the reasons why he didn’t want to run. “I didn’t need a job because I had a really good job; I...
2 men, teen arrested in string of home invasion burglaries, robberies
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection to a string of home invasion style burglaries and robberies. According to police, on Dec. 27, officers responded to three calls that suspects were forcing their way into occupied homes and looking for anything valuable. While...
