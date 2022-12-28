ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Tide 100.9 FM

ECU Trounces Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl

Two regional rivals entered Protective Stadium Tuesday with a chance to finish their season off on a high note - a victory in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. For Coastal Carolina, the game was a chance to finish strong in a disappointing season and send Grayson McCall out with a victory as the star quarterback has entered the transfer portal after three seasons in Conway.
CONWAY, SC
Scarlet Nation

Zamareya Jones embracing recruiting process

CARY — Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt junior point guard Zamareya Jones always has the potential to spring something new. Jones brings an exciting brand of basketball, but for three quarters Tuesday, she had some tough sledding against a quality Apex Friendship High program at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. The 5-foot-7 Jones showed her grit. She hit two early three-pointers, and then was held scoreless in the middle two quarters.
BETHEL, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Donell Stanley Named DCS Head Varsity Football Coach And Athletic Director

Latta High School stand-out Donell Stanley was named Head Varsity Football Coach and Athletic Director at Dillon Christian School. Christian Wolfe who was in charge of the program at DCS stepped down prior to this season. Stanley, a Dillon County native, was a 2014 US Army All-American Bowl selection and...
LATTA, SC
lakeshorepublicradio.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: ADEM knew years ago Moody landfill was a threat

This is an opinion column. Breathe, Alabama. A nice, deep, post-holiday, new-year breath. Deeply now …. Whoa. Maybe not that deep. Not if you’re anywhere near Moody. Not in Birmingham, if the wind happens to blow in a westerly way. Not if you’re anywhere in central Alabama, just to be safe. Especially if you stick your nose in the air and wonder … what is that smell?
MOODY, AL
Bham Now

4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham

Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day

Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and another was injured in a Tuscaloosa crash early Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, around 4:00 am an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, but the driver continued toward Jack Warner Parkway. The officer […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

New private school in Clanton enrolling for 2023 academic year

A group of community members wanting to offer an additional educational option in Clanton have formed Liberty Christian Academy. The school is set to open fall of 2023 with four-year-old preschool classes and kindergarten to second grade. Discussion on starting a school began when Thomas Mims, who is board president,...
CLANTON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man Wednesday

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing elderly man who has not been heard from in several months. According to a Facebook post from TPD, 65-year-old Michael Eric Seals was last known to be living at Valor Grove at the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa, however family members have not been in contact with him for several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

2 men, teen arrested in string of home invasion burglaries, robberies

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection to a string of home invasion style burglaries and robberies. According to police, on Dec. 27, officers responded to three calls that suspects were forcing their way into occupied homes and looking for anything valuable. While...
BESSEMER, AL

