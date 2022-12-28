Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now – Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)

Elon Musk shared a poll on Sunday (Dec. 18) asking if he should step down as head of Twitter. Prior to the results, he mentioned that he “will abide by the results of this poll.” Ultimately, the majority of voters (57.5 percent) were in favor of his resignation. After the poll’s closing, Musk responded to the ruling and announced on Tuesday (Dec. 20) that he will resign as CEO, permitting the find “someone foolish enough to take the job!” Following his impending departure, he will reportedly “just run the software & servers teams.” More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Says Death Row...

9 DAYS AGO