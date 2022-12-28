Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now – Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)

Read full article on original website
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
In a Twitter Spaces chat, Elon Musk said he wouldn't sell Tesla stock until 2025. Tesla shares have plummeted since he took over as CEO of Twitter.
Warren also expressed her concern over how the carmaker’s board is dealing with Musk since he became Twitter’s CEO.
Elon Musk’s antics have taken a toll on Tesla, as scores of customers turned off by his Twitter drama are terminating leases and canceling orders. The post Many Tesla Customers Cancel Orders Due to Elon Musk’s Twitter Drama appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk's most valuable asset is now his equity stake in SpaceX, which is worth an estimated $47 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Elon Musk is the person who has lost the most wealth this year, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since January, the tech mogul has become $140 billion poorer and is now in second place on the list of the world's richest people. In late 2021 Elon Musk's...
The deterioration of the economic climate has been one of the main concerns for investors for several months now. This is reflected in particular in the fall of nearly 33% of the Nasdaq 100 stock market index, dominated by technology companies which are mainly growth stocks. Price increases for goods...
Elon Musk sold over $3.5 billion worth of shares of his automotive company, Tesla, according to a financial filing. The United States Securities filing released on Wednesday shows that Musk sold 22 million shares of Tesla. The shares were worth a total of over $3.58 billion. The sales were made this week.
Steve Davis has the spirit of the entrepreneur, having been a major guidance systems engineer at SpaceX, CEO of a small chain of yogurt shops, and the CEO of the Boring Company, an Elon Musk's venture to create tunnels in all major cities. All that may be leading up to Davis taking over Twitter from the present CEO, Elon Musk.
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Elon Musk shared a poll on Sunday (Dec. 18) asking if he should step down as head of Twitter. Prior to the results, he mentioned that he “will abide by the results of this poll.” Ultimately, the majority of voters (57.5 percent) were in favor of his resignation. After the poll’s closing, Musk responded to the ruling and announced on Tuesday (Dec. 20) that he will resign as CEO, permitting the find “someone foolish enough to take the job!” Following his impending departure, he will reportedly “just run the software & servers teams.” More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Says Death Row...
For Tesla (TSLA) investors, they finally have an Elon Musk sighting in the building. As first reported by EV blog Electrek, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a letter to employees last night, thanking them for their hard work. Musk sends out an end-of-year memo to employees every year, and just...
The founder of Mastodon has said he has rejected approaches from more than five US-based investors, as the Twitter rival grows in popularity after Elon Musk’s chaotic debut as a social media owner. Eugen Rochko, who launched the open-source social network in 2016, told the Financial Times he had...
Elon Musk has used the same playbook at all of his companies from Tesla to SpaceX. Sadly for him, his model will cause Twitter to go down in flames.
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased $88 million worth of Tesla shares in the fourth quarter. The famed money manager has been on a dip-buying spree, also scooping $11.2 million of Coinbase last week. ARK Invest's flagship ETF has been dragged to a five-year low this week. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest...
The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
As we strategy the top of 2022, meme coin investments have taken off in a giant approach. Dogecoin DOGE/USD has emerged because the clear chief amongst buyers, with a market cap of an outstanding $10.71 billion. What Occurred: The crypto market has skilled a pointy decline resulting from a mess...
Since Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's market cap has gone down by more than $600 billion. This has caused a lot of concern to investors and Tesla employees who are all shareholders. However, today in a company-wide email Musk told employees to ignore the EV maker's stock market decline and that he believes Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth.
