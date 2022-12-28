Read full article on original website
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
KCCI.com
Iowa food pantry recovering after burst pipe causes flooding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization, KCRG reports.
KCRG.com
Cascade Community Food Pantry holds one last distribution before closing for good
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cascade Community Food Pantry opened one final time Friday morning before officially closing down. The pantry has been serving Cascade for more than 40 years. “There’s been times we’ve had 30 families, 35 families. But over the years it goes up and down,” said...
KCRG.com
Quiet and cooler finish to the week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice Friday overall. While it’ll be much cooler compared to yesterday, it’s right around average for late December with highs in the 30s. The wind should remain light as well. Looking ahead to our holiday weekend, a small system is still being watched for tomorrow night. At this time, impacts look very low mainly due to temperatures being above freezing, but it’s feasible that a light wintry mix in a few spots may cause a few slick roads. Otherwise, the next system that impacts most of us is still on track to hit on Monday and Tuesday with mainly a cold rain here. Look for highs into the 40s those days. Have a great holiday weekend!
KCRG.com
Church and food pantry start clean up after flooding from burst pipe
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization. ”There was...
KCRG.com
Still no contaminants shown in Iowa River water following Marengo plant disaster
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and prior infections impact health care workers. Some choosing dry bars for New Year's celebrations. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids food pantry, church dealing with burst pipe cleanup
Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl. KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville reports from Nashville tonight on how the 2021 bowl game's cancellation led to an opportunity of a lifetime for one Iowa graduate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Upper Iowa University is adding a women's...
KCRG.com
North Liberty fire leaves 3 dogs, 1 person dead
Firefighters found the victim and all three dogs inside the home when they arrived. Veteran groups see uptick in mental health concerns. Veteran groups noticed the uptick in mental health issues in the weeks leading up to the holidays. Ely farm uses goats to recycle Christmas trees. Updated: 6 hours...
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
KCRG.com
Benton County couple snowed in over holiday weekend, dug out by community members
NORWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - The amount of snow, combined with the extreme wind Eastern Iowa saw over the holiday weekend can make it difficult for anyone to clear their own driveway. For Tim and Kris Swartz, that challenge was amplified because of health issues. “This time it was during the...
KCRG.com
Analysis of Iowa River samples completed following Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to the C6-Zero facility explosion, the City of Iowa City Water Division took samples from the Iowa River to see if compounds associated with petroleum products were detected in the water. The explosion at a facility operated by C6-Zero in Marengo earlier this...
kiwaradio.com
UI Study: If The Weather Is Bad, Work From Home Or Delay Your Commute
Iowa City, Iowa — Studies find nearly 75-percent of crashes in Iowa happen in less than two inches of snow, and researchers at the University of Iowa are looking into the ideal commute times. Professor Jon Davis, in the UI Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, says the timing...
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
KCRG.com
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
KCRG.com
Two Iowans honored on ‘2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float’ for organ and tissue donation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Donor Network is honoring two Iowans who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. Amanda Wilken of West Des Moines, IA, and Emily Bohnsack of Wilton, IA will both be honored on the “2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float” which is part of a national campaign to help share the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation with those who watch the Rose Parade every year.
KCRG.com
Mild afternoon ahead, return to the 30s tomorrow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a significant warmup for much of the area today. The exception will be the northwest zone, but even in this area, temperatures will be well above freezing. Elsewhere, a surge into the 50s is looking likely this afternoon, particularly in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area. Any breaks in the clouds could allow Cedar Rapids or Dubuque to get close to record highs this afternoon, too. Looking ahead, only a small system passes by this weekend, but it’s timed in such a way (Saturday night), that we’ll still want to pay attention to it in the event it creates a few slick roads. Otherwise, the next bigger system looks to bring a threat of rain and possible thunderstorms early next week.
KCRG.com
Our Town: Iowa City volunteers help hospital kids with holiday shopping
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of kids spend this time of year inside the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee explains how volunteers found a way to make sure those kids could do their holiday shopping while still getting the care they need.
KCRG.com
Study finds increase in food-insecurity nationwide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study conducted by Hunger Free America shows tens of millions of American families struggle to afford seven days’ worth of groceries. The report showed the number of people who self-reported as being without enough to eat had nearly doubled from last year: in 2021, the study found 177,233 people, and in 2022 there were 332,744 people.
KCRG.com
Firefighters revive cat after Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters were able to revive a cat found after a house fire the overnight after Christmas. A neighbor spotted flames from a home at 2204 Victory Drive in Cedar Falls just after midnight. Firefighters found a large fire and heavy smoke pouring from the home.
