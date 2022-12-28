ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Bullets tore through a Richmond home. The shooting has left them wanting to move

By Jon Burkett
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond mother is left terrified after bullets through the walls of her Southside home, two of the bullets coming within inches of hitting her children.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the shooting appeared to be a random attack, with the bullets barely missing a teenage girl who was home for Christmas break.

The hole in the headboard of a bed is less than three inches from where an 18-year-old girl was sleeping early Monday morning, with bullets coming through her windows and walls on Holly Springs Avenue in South Richmond.

"I could actually see the flash through my window. I waited 10 seconds before I went downstairs and I found my daughter in her room, hiding behind the door, crying," Karolyn Winn, the children's mother, said.

Bullets also ripped through the room of Winn's 13-year-old son. Her nine-year-old son was also in the house at the time.

Winn said whoever pulled the trigger had to be on foot as there was no way to drive a car through the back alley.

The Winn family moved into a home a couple of years ago. Karolyn said she loves her neighbors and she is baffled as to why her home was sprayed with gunfire. She added that the incident was frightening enough to put into play plans of moving.

"They're very uncomfortable. My 18-year-old even wants to go back to school early. At this point, I think moving may be the best option because this is something they won't forget," Winn said.

Richmond Police are asking those who live near Holly Springs and Broad Rock Boulevard to check their surveillance cameras around 2:30 a.m. and turn any suspicious video over to detectives.

