Middletown girls have off day in tournament loss to Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Middletown's Gracie Perkins (15) goes between three Bethesda-Chevy Chase defenders to score Tuesday at the Ron Engle Holiday Classic at Middletown High School. Staff photo by Bill Green

MIDDLETOWN — After stealing the ball on the defensive side of the floor, Middletown girls basketball player Bre Lawyer quickly dribbled down the court and hit a layup without even using the backboard.

Not a bad way to score her team’s first basket of the night. The only problem was, that first basket came with 7 minutes, 5 seconds left in the second quarter, and the Knights would make just three field goals in the first half.