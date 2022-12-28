Effective: 2022-12-30 14:05:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water, clothing and tire chains. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Avoid boating on Lake Tahoe until conditions improve. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet above 7000 feet, except up to 5 feet above 8000 feet. Winds gusting to 50 mph, except 100 mph or more along ridgetops. Wave heights of 3 to 6 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage and lead to power outages, and high waves on Lake Tahoe may capsize small vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be around 9000 feet through early Saturday, falling to near 7000 feet midday Saturday, and below 6000 feet Saturday night. Snow totals of 1 to 5 inches below 6500 feet (including Lake Tahoe) will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday as snow levels drop.

