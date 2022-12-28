Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wjhl.com
THP: 1 injured in Roan Mountain UTV crash
One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
wjhl.com
Water's on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area
Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he'd have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn't disappointed. Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap …. Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he'd have running water by early Thursday after four days without....
wjhl.com
Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic
Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic. Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th …. Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
Kingsport Times-News
City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive
A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
wjhl.com
Elizabethton and Greeneville taste victory in the 33rd annual Ladies bank classic
Elizabethton and Greeneville taste victory in the 33rd annual Ladies bank classic. Elizabethton and Greeneville taste victory in the …. Elizabethton and Greeneville taste victory in the 33rd annual Ladies bank classic. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’...
Sheriff: 1 in hospital, 1 arrested after pursuit ends with gunshot in Dickenson Co.
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A police pursuit through Southwest Virginia ended with a suspect shooting himself, Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming confirmed to News Channel 11. The pursuit reportedly began in Wise County and entered Dickenson County around 3:37 p.m. Thursday. Fleming said the female driver and male passenger were both wanted out of […]
New details on water distribution, shower facilities for Jonesborough residents
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials have partnered with local YMCAs to give residents without water a place to take a shower. The town announced Wednesday that residents can shower at: YMCA of Greene County (404 Y St, Greeneville, TN 37745) Unicoi County Family YMCA in Erwin (Love St, Erwin, TN 37650) Kingsport Family YMCA (1840 […]
LIST: New Year’s Eve events in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — 2023 is right around the corner and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of celebrations everyone can enjoy in the Tri-Cities. Johnson City Kingsport Bristol Elizabethton Greeneville Erwin Abingdon
Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
WATE
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
Consulting firm to conduct $100k corridor study for Lynn Garden
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Nashville-based consulting firm will conduct a corridor study for Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport. According to the City of Kingsport, the City and the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development (GKAD) have partnered to develop the study, which consulting firm Kimley Horn will oversee. “Kimley Horn plans to investigate the baseline […]
Former Virginia cop and cross-country killer listed father, State Police officer, friend as references for deputy job
Newly obtained employment records on the lone suspect in a cross-country triple murder case have revealed that former VSP trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire listed his father, a close friend and a VSP field training officer on his application for employment with the latter law enforcement agency.
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
wjhl.com
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane …. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ …. Police: Johnson City woman charged after 'suspicious' fire. South Fork Utility...
wjhl.com
New Equine Supply Business in Elizabethton
(WJHL) Justin McLane of Wayward Springs in downtown Elizabethton tells us about his business and the customers they serve. For more information visit them on Facebook or stop by their shop downtown.
Washington County residents react to water restoration plan
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water. But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response. “I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for […]
Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
Comments / 0