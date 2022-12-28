ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

THP: 1 injured in Roan Mountain UTV crash

One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
wjhl.com

Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic

Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive

A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Consulting firm to conduct $100k corridor study for Lynn Garden

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Nashville-based consulting firm will conduct a corridor study for Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport. According to the City of Kingsport, the City and the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development (GKAD) have partnered to develop the study, which consulting firm Kimley Horn will oversee. “Kimley Horn plans to investigate the baseline […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January

(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville

Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

New Equine Supply Business in Elizabethton

(WJHL) Justin McLane of Wayward Springs in downtown Elizabethton tells us about his business and the customers they serve. For more information visit them on Facebook or stop by their shop downtown.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Washington County residents react to water restoration plan

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water. But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response. “I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

