San Carlos Park, FL

Speeding semi-trucks on Sanibel Blvd leaves San Carlos Park residents with safety concerns

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — You can’t miss the ‘no truck’ sign at Sanibel Blvd and U.S. 41, but neighbors said it’s not making much of a difference.

They said there are a lot of kids who live around here, and they’re worried someone is going to get hit.

Outside the home of Diane Tempera and her husband, Joe Floreno, semi-trucks, quarry trucks and speedy drivers are a common sight on Sanibel Blvd.

They think the drivers are taking an easy street — a route that could be very dangerous.

Diane said she’s reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) about the problem.

“They said they would post some sheriffs out by Alico,” said Tempera. “I’m afraid with the weight, the truckers are not going to be able to stop in time when a kid crosses the street.”

The couple said they are waiting on LCSO to come by.

They hope the deputy presence will make a difference.

