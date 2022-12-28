Read full article on original website
A review of some of 2022’s most clicked stories
Here are a few of Sheridan Media’s most viewed stories of 2022. In January of 2022, Gus, a Mastiff cross, became a bit of a local legend in Sheridan when he made the decision to leap from a car during a trial adoption from the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter and hide in the area of South Park.
Two Wyoming Television Towers Damaged; One Repaired
For those who still watch TV the old fashioned way, a couple of channels have been affected by what is suspected to be the recent snow, cold and winds that have hit Wyoming throughout December. About 1 month ago, the Sheridan-area translator for KTVQ out of Billings went out and...
An Eye on the Future
There were plenty of City of Sheridan projects in 2022 and there are no shortage of projects on tap for 2023. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Work will continue into the New Year on several ongoing City of Sheridan projects. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger provides the details.
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
Busy Year for City Projects
2022 was a busy year for projects in the City of Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Street repairs and road work garnered a lot of attention this past year in Sheridan. Mayor Rich Bridger highlighted some of the street maintenance and road projects that occurred in 2022.
Rare “Old Stone Age” treasures en route to the Museum at the Bighorns for March reopening
The Museum at the Bighorns is currently closed for the winter season, but will open its doors to the public once again March 1. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, museum Executive Director Dannielle Stuckle told listeners about the upcoming exhibit that will feature fossils from the paleolithic era.
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
Ring in the New Year safely
New Year’s Eve is a celebration of hope and new beginnings while reflecting and learning from experiences over the course of the past year. Symbolically, we have collectively made it through the dark, the days will get longer and we can celebrate the optimism of the year ahead. The...
Top Stories from SCSD#3 2022
Chase Christensen was hired as the new superintendent and principal of Sheridan County School District #3 on July 1. He replaced Dr. Boyd Brown who has been interim superintendent for the past few months. Christensen was born and raised in Montana, and attended schools in Cody, Wyoming. He graduated from...
People and Places in the News 2022
Alphabet Soup Services is a new program that CHAPS Equine Assisted Services, is offering for the community. On June 12th, Kirsten Marcus, Executive Director at CHAPS talked about the program “Today is a mock session for a new program that we just got funded from Hughes Charitable Foundation out of Jackson.” She said that the goal of the program is to help those who serve, hoping to give them some connections and give them inspiration to help them keep serving, through the connection with the horses.
Commission Adopts Revised Emergency Operations Plan
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have voted to adopt the revised County Emergency Operations Plan, as recommended by County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize. He explained more about the revised plan. Ludikuize said the revised plan broke down the base plan so each of the agencies have a specific, defined role...
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Gets SLIB Funding For Two Projects
The Sheridan Memorial Hospital will soon upgrade its emergency department, as well as improve the mental care of some patients. Last month the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) awarded a $5.9 million grant to the hospital, to develop an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, Healing (EmPATH) and Crisis Stabilization Unit to serve the Sheridan County region.
Generous donation reactivates program at Dog and Cat Shelter
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter Spay and Neuter Certificate program has received new funding thanks to the Arnieri Foundation. The program allows Sheridan residents the opportunity to receive a certificate that will greatly reduce the cost of spaying or neutering their pet at participating veterinarians. Due to the overwhelming...
Missing Man Last Seen in Big Horn Mountains, Police Ask for Public’s Help
The Greybull police department re-shared a post including a picture of a man that has been missing since January 8, 2018. According to the post, the last place Kyle Jay Ellis, was heard from was at Bear Lodge when he spoke to his father on the phone. Ellis is 6'...
Missoula Children’s Theatre Auditions January 2
The Missoula Children’s Theatre and Creekside Performing Arts will be presenting Hansel and Gretel at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center Saturday, January 7 and will be holding auditions Monday, January 2 for all school-age children. Rehearsals for the show will be Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 from...
