December 22, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associated commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Downtown Maryville achieves Main Street affiliate tier status
Downtown Maryville, the local Main Street program for Maryville, has achieved the affiliate tier following a program assessment by Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC). To reach the affiliate tier status, a community must meet or exceed the Main Street criteria covering various aspects of revitalization work that help create a sustainable, community-driven Main Street program. The Main Street criteria is utilized across the country to recognize Main Street programs and their work.
Vincent Sullivan
Vincent Richard Sullivan, 78, Conception, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. He was born January 9, 1944, in Maryville, to Alfred E. Sullivan and Ruth C. Wonderly Sullivan. He graduated from Jefferson High School, Conception Jct. and lived his entire life in the Nodaway County area.
2022 Becomes History, 2023 Begins Fresh
The Nodaway News Leader invited several citizens again this year to provide their view of the past year. This week and the next we will print penned essays from their varied points of view, which should prove interesting to our readers.
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes concrete culvert
St. Joseph Man Charged With Stealing in Daviess County Fraud Scheme
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County officials have charged a St. Joseph man who they say defrauded a victim by claiming to lease hunting property which he did not own. The Daviess County Sheriffs Office say 27-year old Devin Ortman leased property in Daviess County for hunting in 2020. It is alleged he then advertised the same property on Facebook marketplace for a hunting lease and then collected one thousand dollars from the victim. He later informed the victim the property was no longer available, but did not return the money.
Saint Joseph man facing charges after allegedly defrauding clients in Daviess County
Bethany Driver Injured In One Vehicle Accident Near Albany
Bethany woman injured in crash on Highway 136
Platte Valley faces road test
The Platte Valley Boys and Girls Basketball Teams traveled to Mound City on December 20 for road match-ups. The boys won 54 – 36, while the girls came away with a 47 – 20 win.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
Assault Charges Filed Over Incident in Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – A Princeton man has been charged in Daviess County with multiple counts of domestic assault. In a statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office it is alleged that 28-year old Cody Tucker got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Wednesday in Pattonsburg. It was reported Tucker became physically violent toward the victim and he threw items at her, struck her and grabbed her by the throat.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, MO – A Sheridan woman who was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Worth County has died. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say 28-year old Brit Fisher was walking with traffic in the westbound land of Missouri 246, 3 miles east of Sheridan around 2:45 pm when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Grant City driver. Fisher was thrown into the ditch. The vehicle came to a controlled stop. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.
Car driven by 99-year-old strikes, kills Missouri woman
Cameron Officers Seeking Assistance in Locating Burglary Suspect(s)
CAMERON, MO – Cameron police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at Robert’s Automotive on December 6th. Law enforcement says numerous mechanic tools were stolen from the business. A red vehicle, believed to be a 2007 to 2009 GMC Yukon was captured on surveillance cameras on the night of the burglary. Photos of the suspect vehicle are contained in the release.
