Read full article on original website
Apache girl
2d ago
Don't take anything to Goodwill. They charge retail prices and take what they want that's donated before putting outrageous thrift store price on stuff DONATED FOR THE POOR.
Reply
2
Related
WBBJ
West Tennesseans look ahead as New Year approaches
JACKSON, Tenn. — The New Year’s countdown is almost here, and members of the community are getting ready to bring in 2023 in their own way. As some reflect over 2022, taking a time of gratitude for a new year is one of the first things that comes to mind.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
WBKO
Southwest disaster: Local couple misses Christmas, rationing medicine
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A travel nightmare is what many travelers are calling their recent experience with Southwest Airlines. Locals from the area are sharing their experiences that left some missing Christmas and out thousands of dollars. “It’s literally like a Hallmark show all wrapped up in this crazy adventure. And...
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
WDTV
Non-profit helps local K-9 with surgery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Project K-9 Hero is a non-profit organization in Tennessee that rehabilitates and rehomes retired K-9′s. Jason Johnson is the founder and CEO. He said this year alone they’ve helped 52 dogs through the program. One of those is Grace. She served as a volunteer...
wvlt.tv
Green Gold: Why ginseng digging is banned in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of dollars for just a pound’s worth of a root sounds pretty good. However, jail time for picking the root does not. In 2022, ginseng digging was banned in Cherokee National Forest. That came after a significant decline in ginseng, according to Leslie Morgan, head of the Unaka sector of Cherokee National Forest. Picking ginseng was already illegal in the National Park.
WKRN
Doctors treat frostbite following dangerously cold temperatures
Frostbite and hypothermia can go hand-in-hand, according to doctors, and they can even send people to the hospital. Doctors treat frostbite following dangerously cold …. Frostbite and hypothermia can go hand-in-hand, according to doctors, and they can even send people to the hospital. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50...
WBBJ
Plumbing supply manager talks pipe repair solutions
JACKSON, Tenn. — Plumbing supply stores could be a big help to some West Tennesseans right now. BR Supply posted on their Facebook page that they drove their trucks to their manufacturers so they could restock on popular items for those with frozen pipes. “Of course you could have...
WATE
Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania
A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
COVID-19 finally ends a year with a whimper, but region deaths again outpaced state and nation in 2022
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in three years, Northeast Tennesseans celebrated a Christmas last weekend without the specter of COVID-19 death impacting the good times. On Christmas Eve 2021, Northeast Tennessee was ramping up to yet another surge of COVID deaths, as the Omicron variant took hold. Ballad Health hospitals had […]
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
Help keep Chronic Wasting Disease from spreading: Input wanted for new TWRA plan
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking the public's input as they work to create a plan to limit the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease over the next five years.
Quiet year for tornadoes in 2022 across Middle TN, National Weather Service says
While Middle Tennessee saw a record-high number of confirmed tornadoes in 2021, the following year proved to be the opposite with just one tornado.
United Methodist official split over human sexuality set for late April regionally
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christianity’s waiting season of Advent drew to a close on Christmas Sunday, but the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Holston Conference — and the entire denomination — is in a waiting period of its own. The conference’s 800-plus churches have a called meeting April 23, 2023 — a gathering almost sure […]
Bill would give Tennessee teachers $500 annually for classroom supplies
(The Center Square) – A Tennessee bill would allow every public school teacher in the state to have $500 to spend on classroom supplies. The bill would be an adjustment on the $200 initially stipulated for each teacher’s use in the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula, set to begin in the 2023-24 school year. Companion Senate Bill 24 from Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and House Bill 7...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
wpln.org
Thawing out from the Arctic storm shifted Tennessee’s soils, breaking water pipes and threatening drinking water for some
Tennessee soils were on the move again this week after the recent Arctic blast. When temperatures climbed comfortably above freezing, the ground began to thaw and move, causing some water line breaks across Nashville — one of which caused a massive dumping of clean water into the Cumberland River.
Comments / 6