Tennessee State

Apache girl
2d ago

Don't take anything to Goodwill. They charge retail prices and take what they want that's donated before putting outrageous thrift store price on stuff DONATED FOR THE POOR.

WBBJ

West Tennesseans look ahead as New Year approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — The New Year’s countdown is almost here, and members of the community are getting ready to bring in 2023 in their own way. As some reflect over 2022, taking a time of gratitude for a new year is one of the first things that comes to mind.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKO

Southwest disaster: Local couple misses Christmas, rationing medicine

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A travel nightmare is what many travelers are calling their recent experience with Southwest Airlines. Locals from the area are sharing their experiences that left some missing Christmas and out thousands of dollars. “It’s literally like a Hallmark show all wrapped up in this crazy adventure. And...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
WDTV

Non-profit helps local K-9 with surgery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Project K-9 Hero is a non-profit organization in Tennessee that rehabilitates and rehomes retired K-9′s. Jason Johnson is the founder and CEO. He said this year alone they’ve helped 52 dogs through the program. One of those is Grace. She served as a volunteer...
GRAFTON, WV
wvlt.tv

Green Gold: Why ginseng digging is banned in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of dollars for just a pound’s worth of a root sounds pretty good. However, jail time for picking the root does not. In 2022, ginseng digging was banned in Cherokee National Forest. That came after a significant decline in ginseng, according to Leslie Morgan, head of the Unaka sector of Cherokee National Forest. Picking ginseng was already illegal in the National Park.
WKRN

Doctors treat frostbite following dangerously cold temperatures

Frostbite and hypothermia can go hand-in-hand, according to doctors, and they can even send people to the hospital. Doctors treat frostbite following dangerously cold …. Frostbite and hypothermia can go hand-in-hand, according to doctors, and they can even send people to the hospital. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Plumbing supply manager talks pipe repair solutions

JACKSON, Tenn. — Plumbing supply stores could be a big help to some West Tennesseans right now. BR Supply posted on their Facebook page that they drove their trucks to their manufacturers so they could restock on popular items for those with frozen pipes. “Of course you could have...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania

A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Center Square

Bill would give Tennessee teachers $500 annually for classroom supplies

(The Center Square) – A Tennessee bill would allow every public school teacher in the state to have $500 to spend on classroom supplies. The bill would be an adjustment on the $200 initially stipulated for each teacher’s use in the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula, set to begin in the 2023-24 school year. Companion Senate Bill 24 from Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and House Bill 7...
TENNESSEE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January

(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
TENNESSEE STATE

