mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
radionwtn.com
KN Root Beer In Martin To Reopen
Martin, Tenn.–Local people will soon be able to quench their KN Root Beer cravings again. Renea and Robbie White announced Thursday they are now the new owners of the KN Root Beer in Martin. The popular drive-in has been closed since 2021. In a Facebook post, the new owners...
WBBJ
New housing aimed at helping the elderly
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Housing Authority is setting up plans to help the elderly in Henderson County. The housing authority recently started a nonprofit organization to help make this a reality. “We have actually started a nonprofit off of our housing authority. 501(c)(3) by the name of TAG-C...
New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration to be hosted in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special event aimed at children will give kids a fun way to ring in the New Year. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration. Saturday night, the community is invited downtown for a night of ice skating and...
WBBJ
Planning to celebrate the new year with fireworks? Some may be harder to find
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Fireworks can be an essential part of any new year’s celebration. However, this year there are some common ones that may seem harder to find. A small fireworks shortage could affect you when you go fireworks shopping this season. “The main thing that’s difficult...
WBBJ
TWRA to close one of two access areas at Lake Graham for winter months
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is temporarily closing ‘Access Area 2’ at Lake Graham in east Madison County. The closure will last from January 2 until February 11 due to low winter use and limited staffing. If you would like to fish at...
WBBJ
Shortage leaves hundreds without water
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents in Hardin County, along with many others, have experienced lingering effects after the winter storm before Christmas. To help combat the freezing temps, they did what they thought would be a help in the long run. “People running their water to keep their pipes...
WBBJ
Lorell Campbell Conner
Lorell Campbell Conner, better known as “Big Momma”, age 79, longtime resident of Somerville, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly Christmas morning, December 25, 2022 in Henderson, Tennessee at Henderson Health and Rehab Center. She was born December 26, 1942 in Ridgely, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Chock and...
More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
WBBJ
Sportsplex seeking part-time workers for 2023 season
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is accepting applications in preparation for next year’s baseball and softball seasons. The city has part-time and seasonal positions available for the 2023 season at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex. The Sportsplex is hiring groundskeepers, concessions cooks, cashiers, runners, janitors, tournament...
WBBJ
Law enforcement still searching for missing Mississippi woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for missing 31-year-old Jolynne Redfearn. Redfearn is from northern Mississippi, and was on her way to work on December 13 in Jackson. No one has seen or heard from her since. The day before on December 12, she worked in Jackson...
WBBJ
New Year’s Eve events in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — People are preparing all over the Hub City to welcome in the new year. New Year’s Eve events are happening all throughout the Hub City, including at the E-Gamers Cafe. There, gamers are able to come for a discounted rate and get a day pass from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m., also with a watch party starting at 7 p.m.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on December 29, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE. NO. P-2022-PR-688 Notice is hereby given that on 12-15-2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Glenda Sue Nobles deceased were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having...
wnbjtv.com
Thousands in Henderson County are facing a Water Outage
LEXINGTON, Tenn. - The cold weather has left much of Henderson County without water since Friday. The problems are frozen pipes and leaks. While crews from Lexington Utilities work to fix the problems, the utility is giving cases of water and filling up anyone’s containers at the fairgrounds on First Street in Lexington.
Lexington Progress
Police Chief Nears Retirement
He has been called a coach, a friend, a big brother and even one of the biggest Santa’s at Christmas time by those that know him. For the past 32 years he has served as the Chief of Police in Lexington. Come January 5th, Roger Loftin will work his...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
WBBJ
Community pulls together for those in need amid water issues
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One local community pulls together to help those in need. Since the holiday weekend when temperatures dropped to single digit numbers, many parts of Henderson County have been without water due to pipes bursting. One of the communities in Chester County also receives water from Lexington’s utility department, the community of Enville.
WBBJ
WIC Center goes phone-only due to water damage
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local office is doing phone-only appointments due to water damage. The WIC Center at 589 East College Street in Jackson will be doing appointments and benefits over the starting on Wednesday, a news release says. “Damage due to a burst water pipe is preventing us...
radionwtn.com
Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire
Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
