Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money
Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ed Reed Landing Coaching Job
Ed Reed is officially a head coach of a college football program. Reed, who's one of the best safeties in NFL history, was hired by Bethune-Cookman to be the program's head coach. The school announced the hire on Tuesday. The school is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is an...
Look: Mother of Top Recruit Didn't Want Son To Play For Deion Sanders
Five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II had plenty of big-name suitors before choosing to sign with the Texas Longhorns last week. 247Sports' No. 6 wideout in the 2023 class, Cook was pursued by Michigan, Alabama, Ole Miss and Oregon before committing to Steve Sarkisian's squad on ...
Ciara's NFL Husband Russell Wilson Accused Of Having Bad 'Attitude' That Leaves Teammates 'Seething'
Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, came under fire this week for allegedly having a bad attitude that leaves his Denver Broncos teammates seething both on and off the football field, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising criticisms against Wilson came earlier this week by former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe.Sharpe, who spoke to FS1’s Undisputed on Tuesday, called out Wilson after the 34-year-old NFL star and his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams 14-51 on Sunday.Sharpe’s surprising comments also came one day after the Broncos fired their head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, on Monday following the team’s abysmal 4-11 record.“Let me...
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
Yardbarker
Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team
It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’...
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
Bethune-Cookman names Ed Reed head coach: Deion Sanders praises hiring of NFL legend
Colorado coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders expressed praise Wednesday after Bethune-Cookman hired former star NFL defender Ed Reed to its head coaching position. Sanders, in a message to 247Sports' Carl Reed, called the Hall of Famer a "once-in-a-lifetime player" as he now prepares to enter the collegiate head coaching ranks.
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
What Josh Norman Was Doing Before Signing With Panthers
The Panthers signed a familiar face this week in cornerback Josh Norman. He'll try to help out their secondary for the final two weeks of the regular season. Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-2015. In his final season with the team, he had 56 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.
Illini announce Antonio Fenelus as new defensive backs coach
Bret Bielema is adding another former Wisconsin player to his coaching staff. The Illini officially announced Antonio Fenelus will be the new Illinois defensive backs coach.A former All-Big Ten first-team selection at Wisconsin, Fenelus has spent the last two seasons as a defensive analyst at LSU. Fenelus, a Boca Raton...
Oregon 4-star CB signee Daylen Austin discusses flip from LSU, contact with Deion Sanders
Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly four-star cornerback Daylen Austin was set to be the first player from his high school to play at LSU. However, he decided to go a different direction last week by flipping and then signing with Oregon. Austin grew close with Tigers cornerbacks coach cornerbacks...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones on supposed Terrell Owens return: “I don’t know where that’s coming from”
It was only a matter of time before the question was posted Jerral Wayne Jones. Before Thursday night’s game in Nashville, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked the Cowboys’ owner about a claim from agent Greg Daniel that he had been talking regularly to “Jerry Jones’ office” about 49-year-old receiver Terrell Owens returning to the team for which he last played in 2008.
Former NBA Player Mario Chalmers Embarrassed A Random Basketball Player In A 1-On-1 Matchup
2x NBA champion Mario Chalmers showed off his skills against a random basketball player during 1-on-1 matchup.
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Yardbarker
Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach
The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
NFL Announces New Punishment Decision For Randy Gregory
After Sunday's Christmas Day matchup between the Broncos and Rams, Denver linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches at SoFi Stadium. The NFL initially suspended both players for one game. On Tuesday night, new punishments were announced for both players as a result of an...
Comments / 0