EXPOSED: Federal agency is ROBBING AMERICANS of private land
In this clip, Glenn details a story from Oregon in which homeowners cannot reach their private cabins because the road needed to access them has been taken over by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Ben Burr, Executive Director of BlueRibbon Coalition, tells Glenn this story exemplifies a different kind of federal land grab: ‘They enact so many regulations that make it so difficult for you to access and enjoy your property that eventually you just can't afford to own it anymore. So you sell it, and then they turn it into a conservation area or something.’ It’s a unique type of tyranny that MUST be stopped. Burr explains why this issue needs national attention AND pressure…
Wyo seeks 6,282-acre land swap for new Colorado River Basin dam
Wyoming moved to expedite the construction of a 280-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest last month by proposing a 6,282-acre land exchange. The state wants 1,762 acres of federal property for a dam and reservoir on the West Fork of Battle Creek in the Sierra Madre Mountains, according to a Nov. 30 letter and map from Jenifer Scoggin, the director of Wyoming’s Office of State Lands and Investments. In exchange, Wyoming would transfer ownership of up to 4,520 acres of state school trust lands to the federal government. That school trust land lies inside the boundaries of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
Federal Government on the Hunt for Person Who Killed Protected Grey Wolf in Oregon
The federal government is now searching for the individual who killed a grey wolf in Klamath County, Oregon this past fall. A $5,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone responsible for killing the federally protected animal. On October 6, 2022, the USFWS found a dead grey wolf near Upper Klamath Lake. This particular wolf was male and had a radio collar, KDRV 13 reports.
Cheapest Gas Station in Wyoming Below Two Dollars
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 41.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
Sen. Tester helps pass federal budget bill, including aid for Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sen. Jon Tester helped pass the the full federal budget bill for 2023, also known as the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package, which funds the government through September 2023, and will include money for Montana and Department of Defense. “I am always going to stand...
Nevada City resident found guilty of driving motor vehicle in Tahoe National Forest
NEVADA CITY, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada City resident was found guilty of driving a motorized vehicle in Tahoe National Forest earlier this year. After an investigation by Tahoe National Forest law enforcement officers, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes found a Nevada City resident guilty of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes determined by the federal government. Officials say the driver was operating a vehicle in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as vital habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, a federal species of concern and California endangered species.
Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison
The Gianforte administration has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to grant a 10-year grazing permit to American Prairie, the Bozeman-based organization dedicated to preserving prairie land and restoring bison to Montana’s plains. The appeal also indicates an increasingly acrimonious relationship between Montana’s executive branch and one of the largest landholders in the state. […] The post Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Plans approved to install 90 new 'drinking stations' for bighorn sheep amid drought in California
Because of the severe drought and increased development into the desert region, the bighorn sheep's ability to find water has become more of a concern.
Biden Administration Sued To Prevent Alaskan Cook Inlet Sale
Environmental groups filed a legal challenge today to stop the U.S. Department of Interior's lease sale in Cook Inlet, Alaska. — Environmental groups filed a legal challenge today to stop the U.S. Department of Interior’s lease sale in Cook Inlet, Alaska. Lease Sale 258, scheduled for December 30,...
Legal Victory: Federal Land Remains Open to Hunting
The opportunity to hunt and fish on 2.2 million acres of land within the national wildlife refuge system still is in place thanks to efforts by a hunting alliance that includes the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Plaintiffs in the case looking to thwart access settled with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
U.S. lease sale off Alaska coast draws one bid
Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday received just a single bid, from Hilcorp Alaska, for oil and gas drilling rights off the coast of Alaska the first federal auction in the region in more than five years.
The Federal Government Has a Long History of Stealing Land from Tribes. But Co-Management Is a Step in the Right Direction.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As a teenager, I lived on the boundary of Canyon De Chelly National Monument in the Navajo Nation near the Arizona and New Mexico border. The red rock canyon system extends like fingers outwards from the Chuska Mountains, carving deep into a broad plateau. It ultimately converges into one canyon as it emerges into the Chinle Valley nearly 2,000 feet below and more than 25 miles from where it started.
Judge finds conservation group cannot sue USDA to halt prairie dog extermination
A federal judge again dismissed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture in which plaintiffs alleged the government acted unlawfully by exterminating prairie dogs in urban areas. Prairie Protection Colorado and prairie dog advocate Michaela Hinerman sued the USDA's Wildlife Services program based on three agreements it entered into...
