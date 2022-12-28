Read full article on original website
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
Fox17
2 dead in M-57 crash near Greenville
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — M-57 has reopened after a crash resulted in the deaths of two people near Greenville Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us three vehicles were involved. We're told an SUV decelerated to turn north on Harvard Avenue when it was rear-ended by a semitruck...
Fox17
NYE Fest returns to downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 37th annual New Year’s Eve Fest is returning to downtown Kalamazoo. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park. “It's a fun festival for the whole family; that includes music, magic, big band, lots of other types of entertainment, food,” said Steve Ellis, a longtime board member of the festival.
Fox17
Police: Man dead, teen hurt in Norton Shores shooting
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon man has died and a teen is injured after a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon. The deceased victim is identified as Jamarr Tyrece Burse. He was 24. The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says a car was found in the intersection at...
Fox17
Hope College sued for 'massive data breach,' accused of negligence
LANSING, Mich. — Hope College faces a pair of class-action lawsuits related to a "massive data breach" discovered in the fall. They were filed in federal court this week. The documents state the breach was discovered Sept. 27. Hope College says the data breach prompted them to conduct an investigation, which wrapped up Nov. 8.
Fox17
Person of interest, victim identified in Sturgis shooting death
STURGIS, Mich. — Public safety officials have identified a person of interest connected to a shooting death in Sturgis Thursday evening. The Sturgis Department of Public Safety (SDPS) tells us officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1700 block of South Centerville Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Fox17
Muskegon Township family survives carbon monoxide poisoning against all odds
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Friday, in the middle of a blizzard, Linda Kampenga curled up on her favorite chair in the family home in Muskegon Township. The Christmas party plans were canceled. It was going to be a quiet night. “I thought 'wow, I am tired tonight,'” Linda Kampenga...
Fox17
GRPD: 6 businesses targeted in overnight burglaries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of burglaries in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says five businesses were targeted between 2:45 a.m. and 4 a.m., with the sixth targeted at an unknown time. Half of the break-in attempts were successful,...
Fox17
Newaygo County deputies seek to reunite owners with dozens of stolen items
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Deputies in Newaygo County are seeking to return stolen property to their owners after months of exhaustive search efforts. The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says a number of people were arrested in late June following the execution of three search warrants in White Cloud.
Fox17
Known thieves behind bars after string of Newaygo Co. robberies
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — More than 30 items are sitting in the Newaygo County Sheriff's office, ready to be reunited with their rightful owners. Detectives tell FOX 17 that the people who took multiple items from all over the county are behind bars. They are known thieves, who have done this type of thing for years.
Fox17
Police: Suspect in custody after threatening family member with gun in Parchment
PARCHMENT, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following reports of a threat in Parchment Wednesday night. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says the incident occurred near Haymac Drive and EG Avenue before 10 p.m. We’re told a woman in the area called 911 saying she had been...
