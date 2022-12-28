ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

2 dead in M-57 crash near Greenville

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — M-57 has reopened after a crash resulted in the deaths of two people near Greenville Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us three vehicles were involved. We're told an SUV decelerated to turn north on Harvard Avenue when it was rear-ended by a semitruck...
GREENVILLE, MI
Fox17

NYE Fest returns to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 37th annual New Year’s Eve Fest is returning to downtown Kalamazoo. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park. “It's a fun festival for the whole family; that includes music, magic, big band, lots of other types of entertainment, food,” said Steve Ellis, a longtime board member of the festival.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Police: Man dead, teen hurt in Norton Shores shooting

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon man has died and a teen is injured after a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon. The deceased victim is identified as Jamarr Tyrece Burse. He was 24. The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says a car was found in the intersection at...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

Hope College sued for 'massive data breach,' accused of negligence

LANSING, Mich. — Hope College faces a pair of class-action lawsuits related to a "massive data breach" discovered in the fall. They were filed in federal court this week. The documents state the breach was discovered Sept. 27. Hope College says the data breach prompted them to conduct an investigation, which wrapped up Nov. 8.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Person of interest, victim identified in Sturgis shooting death

STURGIS, Mich. — Public safety officials have identified a person of interest connected to a shooting death in Sturgis Thursday evening. The Sturgis Department of Public Safety (SDPS) tells us officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1700 block of South Centerville Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Dec. 29.
STURGIS, MI
Fox17

GRPD: 6 businesses targeted in overnight burglaries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of burglaries in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says five businesses were targeted between 2:45 a.m. and 4 a.m., with the sixth targeted at an unknown time. Half of the break-in attempts were successful,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Known thieves behind bars after string of Newaygo Co. robberies

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — More than 30 items are sitting in the Newaygo County Sheriff's office, ready to be reunited with their rightful owners. Detectives tell FOX 17 that the people who took multiple items from all over the county are behind bars. They are known thieves, who have done this type of thing for years.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI

