Ames Department Store IS Allegedly Coming Back to NY! Here’s What We Know
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!. Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota?
Anyone who's lived through a Minnesota winter knows just how cold it can get. That being said, some parts of the state have seen temperatures so extreme it's hard to even fathom. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this is the coldest temperature ever recorded in the...
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New Hampshire Hiker Found Dead on Christmas Morning
A New Hampshire hiker was found dead by search and rescue teams on Christmas morning, officials note. According to reports, the 28-year-old hiker, Guopeng “Tony” Li from Salem, New Hampshire was hiking in the Franconia area of the state when he went missing. New Hampshire Fish and Game...
WGME
Lawsuit challenging Sunday hunting ban likely headed to Maine's top court
BDN) -- A Readfield couple’s lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on Sunday hunting as part of Maine’s landmark right-to-food amendment appears to be headed to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. That comes after Superior Court Justice Deborah Cashman dismissed the suit, filed in April in Kennebec County...
10 MA Towns That Don’t Sound Like They’re in Massachusetts
Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
Here Are 13 Celebrities Who Were Spotted in New Hampshire and Maine in 2022
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's face it, Mainers and New Hampshirites have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best seafood you can find in America.
Baseball Hall Of Famer's Daughter Arrested For Leaving Her Newborn In Frigid New Hampshire Woods
Alexandra Eckersley, the daughter of former Red Sox and Oakland Athletics pitcher Dennis Eckersley, has been moving between homeless encampments in New Hampshire for several years. A New Hampshire woman with a famous father is facing multiple charges after she allegedly gave birth to a premature baby in the New...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston
© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
americanhistorycentral.com
New Hampshire Colony Facts
The establishment of the New Hampshire Colony started in 1622 when the Council for New England gave a grant to Captain John Mason and Sir Ferdinando Gorges for the territory between the Merrimack River and Kennebec River. Mason and Gorges sponsored an expedition to their territory for the purpose of establishing a colony with fishing operations and trading posts.
WCAX
Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifty-one Vermont projects are getting funding after Sen. Bernie Sanders secured $42 million for the state from the $1.7 trillion omnibus legislation that passed the U.S. Senate last week. Sanders said the money will address critical needs across Vermont, including health care, child care, infrastructure, clean...
gripped.com
New Hampshire Has World-Class Ice Climbing
New Hampshire is a world-class ice and mixed climbing destination with classic test-pieces and friendly beginner routes. The winters are long, wet and cold which means that there are a lot of frozen flows to choose from. The Frankenstein Cliff is a popular place near North Conway thanks to the...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Massachusetts
Are you looking for some fantastic places to cool off in the summer? Look no further! Let’s explore the top swimming holes in Massachusetts. Get ready for the best family outing, whether you want to swim in a renowned pond, wade near a waterfall, or both. Let’s dive in!
