ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Keller pushes back against city council over ‘safe outdoor space’ designation

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0982SV_0jwB5dXk00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tug-of-war continues between Albuquerque’s mayor and city councilors, over sanctioned homeless camps. The mayor upheld zoning rules that allow the camps, blocking Councilor Brook Bassan’s effort earlier this month to undo those rules and remove all references to “safe outdoor spaces” from the zoning code.

More Safe Outdoor Spaces coming to Albuquerque after veto override fails

In his veto message to the council, the mayor said the city needs the flexibility to try every tool possible to tackle the homeless problem. Councilors could vote to override the mayor but that would require at least one councilor to change their previous vote.

That means the rules allowing the camps will most likely stay in place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 6

John Milner
2d ago

Try enforcing trespassing laws, public intoxication laws, trespassing laws, public urination laws and aggressive panhandling laws...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard

Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard. Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section …. Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard. Los Lunas jewelry shop’s holiday display recreates …. Los Lunas jewelry shop's holiday display recreates village. New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque parks get noticed by national nonprofit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are doing a better job of serving the community, according to rankings from a national group. The nonprofit Trust For Public Land released its park rankings for the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Albuquerque came in 34th, three slots higher than last year. The factors that scored the most […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Search remains open for Roundhouse seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Applications are once again open to fill a state house seat on Albuquerque’s west side. House District 16 stretches from Central on the west side of the river, up to Montaño. It became vacant in November when Antonio “Moe” Maestas stepped down to fill a Senate seat appointment. The Bernalillo County Commission […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque

APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/apd-shooting-call-leads-to-swat-activation-in-northeast-albuquerque/. APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast …. APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/apd-shooting-call-leads-to-swat-activation-in-northeast-albuquerque/. Albuquerque man accused of killing his roommate pleads …. Albuquerque man accused of killing...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe County rural areas soon to have internet access

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Broadband internet service will soon be available to more than 3,000 homes, businesses, and a school in rural parts of New Mexico. This, according to a press release from Commnet Broadband. The company has partnered with Santa Fe County and REDINet to provide internet access for residents in El Rancho, Jacona, and […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Trash collection halted for New Year's

Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding …. Video shows San Juan County...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One pedestrian dead after crash in Albuquerque

One pedestrian dead after crash in Albuquerque. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/one-pedestrian-dead-after-crash-in-albuquerque/. One pedestrian dead after crash in Albuquerque. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/one-pedestrian-dead-after-crash-in-albuquerque/. APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast …. APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/apd-shooting-call-leads-to-swat-activation-in-northeast-albuquerque/. Albuquerque man accused of killing his roommate...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Southwest Albuquerque sidewalk getting replaced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is replacing the sidewalk along Arenal. Crews began removing parts of the sidewalk on the road from Foothill Drive to Ramirez Road. They will also install a new driveway. The westbound lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The work is expected to be done by Friday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

South Broadway Cultural Center receiving renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The renovations continue at the South Broadway Cultural Center. The center posted on Twitter Wednesday that crews are putting up new ceiling tiles. New lighting has already been installed. The center has gradually made improvements throughout the year, like installing new curtains to the John Lewis Theatre. More upgrades are expected to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho vandals trash lawn decorations

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho neighbors also found their yard decorations trashed and strewn around the neighborhood. Surveillance video from one home shows the vandals hopping out of a dark-colored pickup around 3:00 a.m., then making off with decorations from the front yard. It’s a similar scene to one that recently happened in […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police investigating homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide near Rufina St. and Siler Rd. Police say around 12:30 a.m. on December 30, officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting. SFPD says when officers arrived they found a 55-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. They say […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two nail salon customers try to run off without paying

Two nail salon customers try to run off without paying. Two nail salon customers try to run off without paying. Los Lunas jewelry shop’s holiday display recreates …. Los Lunas jewelry shop's holiday display recreates village. New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with …. New program aims to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy