Keller pushes back against city council over ‘safe outdoor space’ designation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tug-of-war continues between Albuquerque’s mayor and city councilors, over sanctioned homeless camps. The mayor upheld zoning rules that allow the camps, blocking Councilor Brook Bassan’s effort earlier this month to undo those rules and remove all references to “safe outdoor spaces” from the zoning code.

In his veto message to the council, the mayor said the city needs the flexibility to try every tool possible to tackle the homeless problem. Councilors could vote to override the mayor but that would require at least one councilor to change their previous vote.

That means the rules allowing the camps will most likely stay in place.

