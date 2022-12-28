Read full article on original website
New Year’s Eve cooking tips from Sam the Cooking Guy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New Year’s Eve and New &ear’s Day are stressful enough without worrying about the hastle of cooking. Sam the Cooking Guy is a prominent restaurant owner and chef in San Diego County. Sam the Cooking Guy joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel and Hunter Sowards...
Kelly Martinez becomes first female sheriff in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sherriff Elect Kelly Martinez has served San Diego for 37 years at every rank in teh Sheriff’s Dept. beginning as a deputy. She is set to become San Diego County’s first female Sheriff in 172 years of the department’s history. Martinez joiend...
Year-end recap from the Challenged Athletes Foundation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Challenged Athletes Foundation provides funding for challenged athletes to acquire the prosthetics they need to participate in sports. Most insurance considers sports participation a luxury. CAF considers it a mental health necessity. KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Co Founder Bob Babbit of CAF...
100,000 watch Holiday Bowl Parade in Downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – About 100,000 spectators are expected to watch the Holiday Bowl Parade in person Wednesday along a new route in downtown San Diego. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on the south side of the San Diego Convention Center on East Harbor Drive, then head past the San Diego Marriott Marquis, Manchester Grand Hyatt and Ruocco Park, ending at Pacific Highway.
Orphaned bear cub makes recovery in Ramona wildlife center
RAMONA (CNS) – Two weeks after an orphaned black bear cub was rescued and transferred to the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, the animal is gaining strength and appears to be in good health, officials said today. The 7-month-old cub was rescued by the California Department...
Southwest to reimburse thousands of travelers for cancellations and delays
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As of Dec. 28 Southwest had canceled roughly 15,700 flights since winter weather first disrupted air travel on Dec. 22. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has promised to look into the cancellations and hold Southwest responsible for the hurt caused to travelers by reimbursing travel expenses including hotel rooms and meal vouchers.
San Diego prepares for stormy weather over New Year’s Eve
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing “no parking” signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
Airport nightmare continues as Southwest Airlines cancellations and delays mount
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Thousands of passengers and their luggage remained in limbo Wednesday in Southern California and across the nation as Southwest Airlines continued to scrub the majority of its flights as it worked to recover from a failure in its scheduling systems combined with a devastating winter storm.
How end-of-year donations will improve your tax return
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tax filing season is coming up. There are only a couple more days in the year to make a difference in your 2022 taxes come spring. By donating to charitable cause, you can still accrue tax write-offs. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was joined by Raphael Tulino...
Mark Larson: Will Newsom run for President in 2024?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mark Larson joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards and Logan Byrnes to ask the question: will Gov. Gavin Newsom run for president in 2024?. Larson, AM 600 KOGO radio host and political contributor to KUSI, says that Newsom’s game plan is to “begrudgingly” run in 2024.
CHP announces maximum enforcement period over New Year’s weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to curb impaired driving over New Year’s Eve, the California Highway Patrol is conducting a Maximum Enforcement Period to better ensure driver safety, so revelers are urged to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober drive. The CHP will conduct...
New highway laws to take effect Jan. 1
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the new year around the corner, California Highway Patrol officials today alerted residents to traffic safety-related laws that will take effect Jan. 1. The laws address topics ranging from street racing to catalytic converter theft. The laws include:. — SB 1472 expands the criteria...
Catalytic converter theft suspects arrested after high speed chase
OCEANSIDE (CNS) – Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody today following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers...
