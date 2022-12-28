ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?

The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
The Blade

LaVine scores season-high 43 as Bulls beat Pistons 132-118

CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 43 points, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the closing minutes to beat the Detroit Pistons 132-118 on Friday night. LaVine looked more like his old explosive self than the guy managing his left knee following offseason surgery. And the Bulls ended the game on a 17-3 run after getting all they could handle from the team with the NBA’s worst record. LaVine had the crowd roaring when he capped an 18-point first quarter with a thunderous alley-oop from Coby White just before the buzzer and let out a primal scream. He was also on target from the outside, making 5 of 9 3-pointers and 15 of 20 shots in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Woonsocket Call

Boston 116, L.A. Clippers 110

L.A. CLIPPERS (110) Leonard 11-16 1-1 26, Morris Sr. 5-13 0-0 12, Zubac 6-9 1-4 13, George 10-22 1-1 24, R.Jackson 3-9 0-0 8, Batum 0-2 0-0 0, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 5-12 6-8 19, Wall 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 43-89 9-14 110. BOSTON (116)
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
PEORIA, IL
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers

After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the last to do it Jan. 6-7, 1966. Antetokounmpo has topped 40 points in four of the last six games. Bobby Portis added 22 points for Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving’s Bold Comment About Cavaliers Tenure

The Brooklyn Nets are currently the hottest team in the NBA. They have won 10 straight games, and on Monday night, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-117 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As has been the case throughout their streak, the Nets were carried by their NBA superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
CLEVELAND, OH
Woonsocket Call

Northwestern 63, Brown 58

BROWN (7-6) Anya 2-3 1-4 5, Owusu-Anane 3-6 2-4 8, Lilly 4-11 6-9 17, Wojcik 4-13 1-2 13, Cooley 1-3 0-0 2, Ndur 3-4 1-3 7, Cowan 2-4 0-0 6, Ferrari 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 11-22 58. NORTHWESTERN (10-2) Beran 0-4 3-4 3, Nicholson 2-5 1-2 5, Audige 6-15...
EVANSTON, IL
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Knicks, Pacers, Jazz Favorites For Russell Westbrook Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are one team in the NBA that almost everyone unanimously believes is going to make a trade in the coming weeks. At 14-21, they desperately need to make a move as they are currently in 13th place in the Western Conference and 3.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA insider won't rule out Kyrie Irving landing with surprising Western Conference team in free agency

There’s been a lot of talk about NBA champion Kyrie Irving and his future in the Association following a drama-filled past few years with the Brooklyn Nets. While things have been quiet on the Irving front in recent weeks, his status as an impending free agent has come up. Could the seven-time All-Star bolt the Nets after four seasons? Who might be interested in the star guard?
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy