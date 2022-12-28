(Willmar, MN) -- The NL-S Wildcats boys met the Lac Qui Parle Valley (LQPV) Eagles in the first round of the Bremer Holiday Classic tournament at the Big Red Gym at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday night and, after losing a 17-point lead in the 2nd Half, came back to win 56-44. Both teams struggled from the floor and the free-throw line in the 1st Half but the Wildcats went on a 14-0 run to end it, 25-10. With the ‘Cats first basket of the 2nd Half they enjoyed their largest lead of the game which was erased by the Eagles with about four minutes to play shortly after their 12-0 run. But after a few lead changes in the final few minutes of the game the ‘Cats went on an 11-0 run for the final tally.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO