Willmar Wins battle of Red Birds at Bremer Bank Holiday Classic
(Willmar, MN) -- The Willmar Cardinal boys basketball team played host to the Redwood Valley Cardinals Thursday in the first night of the Bremer Bank Holiday Classic Boys Basketball Tournament and came away with a win by a final score of 80-62. Leading all scorers was Khalid Muhumed with 19 followed by Simon Radermacher and Blake Schoolmeester with 15 each and Sam Raitz with 14.
NL-S Outlasts Willmar at Heritage Bank Wild Card Tourney
(Willmar, MN) -- The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team played host to the New London-Spicer Wildcats in the championship game of the Heritage Bank Wild Card Tournament at the Big Red Gym on Wednesday night but were defeated by the Wildcats 57-43. Zoe Schroeder led the way for the Cards with 13 points followed by Telilie Lang with 10. Brielle Ogdahl and Allie Rosendahl were voted on the All-Tournament Team. Leading all scorers was Avery Rich from the Wildcats, who was voted the MVP on the All-Tournament Team, with 28 points. Dakota Rich had 12.
NL-S Wildcats Boys Ground The LQPV Eagles
(Willmar, MN) -- The NL-S Wildcats boys met the Lac Qui Parle Valley (LQPV) Eagles in the first round of the Bremer Holiday Classic tournament at the Big Red Gym at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday night and, after losing a 17-point lead in the 2nd Half, came back to win 56-44. Both teams struggled from the floor and the free-throw line in the 1st Half but the Wildcats went on a 14-0 run to end it, 25-10. With the ‘Cats first basket of the 2nd Half they enjoyed their largest lead of the game which was erased by the Eagles with about four minutes to play shortly after their 12-0 run. But after a few lead changes in the final few minutes of the game the ‘Cats went on an 11-0 run for the final tally.
Julie Evans
Julie Ann Evans, age 62, of Willmar, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, at her residence. A celebration of life service will be held in the near future. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com. Julie Ann Evans was born on July 12, 1960, in Willmar, Minnesota, the...
Bruce Nielsen
Bruce A. Nielsen, age 73, of Atwater, passed away Tuesday, December 27, at CentraCare Rice Therapy Suites in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petesonbrothers.com.
Myrtella Christenson
Myrtella Carola Christenson, 96, of Benson, died on Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Benson, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Swenoda Cemetery. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Two Willmar teens still missing
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police are currently looking for two missing teenagers...17-year-old Chloe Garcia and 16-year-old William Moreno. Police Chief Jim Felt says Moreno left a supervised facility in Willmar December 20th, and Garcia has a history of running away... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says most...
John M. Booth, III
John Michael Booth, III, age 28, of Renville, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his home in Renville. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church north of Renville. The Rev. Anna Williamson will officiate. Visitation for John will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.
Soon-to-be ex-mayor Marv Calvin finds driving school bus "healing"
(Willmar MN-) Mayor Marv Calvin may be stepping down from his leadership post with The City of Willmar, but says he intends to keep "driving the bus." After 8 years as mayor, Calvin decided not to run for reelection, and on December 19th presided over his final city council meeting. On January 9th he will turn over the reins of power to Doug Reese. When Calvin was first elected in 2014 it was a tumultuous time with a divided council and a lack of direction. But he says slowly things turned around, and gives a lot of credit to the city council...
Big grant awarded to help clean up Renville County Ditch 63
(Olivia MN –) The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) approved $11.6 million in Clean Water Fund grants on December 15th to improve water quality in lakes, rivers, streams and groundwater across the state. Renville SWCD received a $116,897.00 grant to create 84.2 acre-feet of temporary water storage along Renville County Ditch 63.
Stolen car with baby inside originated in Alexandria
(Minneapolis MN) Police are still investigating the discovery of a six-month-old boy suffering from hypothermia inside an abandoned car in south Minneapolis. Officers took the baby to H-C-M-C and said his condition was not life-threatening. Mark Anthony reports the vehicle is connected to Douglas County in west central Minnesota. Authorities say the car was stolen on Monday in Alexandria while the keys were inside. A 60-year-old woman who lives in in Nelson reportedly owns the vehicle. Authorities do know the baby and mother's identities. However, they haven't said how the baby ended up in the vehicle or in the Twin Cities.
