McBride Hits Season-High Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Miles "Deuce" McBride produced a season-high 14 points in the Knicks' overtime road loss against the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, marking his third double figure effort of the season. McBride also played a career-high 46 minutes.
The former Mountaineer hit a career-best five free throws down the stretch in an attempt to seal the game, but Dallas guard Luka Doncic missed a free throw with four second remaining, grabbed his own rebound and tipped it in for the tie to send it to overtime.
Donkic led his Mavericks to a 126-121 win, made history as the only NBA player to score 60 points and grab 21 rebounds, also dishing 10 assists for a triple double.
As for McBride, he had arguably one of his worst shooting performances of the year, despite hitting a season-best 14 points, going 4-14 from the field, including 1-9 from three-point range and 5-6 from the free throw line.
