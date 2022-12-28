Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
WISN
Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
Greater Milwaukee Today
1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha
The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mequon firefighter could be released from the hospital in near future
MEQUON — It’s been almost a week since Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp was seriously injured in a vehicle collision, and slowly but surely, he is recovering. "The city of Mequon is saddened by and mourns the tragic loss of life that resulted from the multivehicle accident that occurred in the vicinity of I894 and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23," according to a statement from the city of Mequon. "...Firefighter/Paramedic Lipp is to be saluted and commended for rendering aid while off-duty to others in need, and his actions truly represent the best of the community, and all who work in public safety. The city of Mequon wishes Josh and all others affected by this tragedy a full and complete recovery in the coming weeks and months ahead."
29-year-old man found dead in Dodge County river
A 29-year-old man was found dead in a Dodge County river on Tuesday. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man found in the Rubicon River in Neosho.
Man arrested after allegedly threatening people at Walworth Co. party, shooting at police
Authorities in Walworth County say a SWAT team was called early Thursday morning after getting reports of a man with a gun threatening people at a house party.
Sheriff’s office: Man found dead in Rubicon River in Neosho
NEOSHO, Wis. — A 29-year-old Neosho man was found dead after someone reported seeing a man laying in the Rubicon River Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it got a call of a man laying in the river just west of State Highway 67 in Neosho around 3:20 p.m. First...
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian, 75, killed in Whitefish Bay in 'unintentional act'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 fdl man faces attempted homicide charges
Charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a Fond du Lac man following a domestic disturbance in Fond du Lac. When police officers responded to a residence December 20 the suspect had already left the scene. Witnesses say he made statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He later turned himself in to police. In addition to attempted homicide the 29 year old Fond du Lac man faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation-suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
Road rage shooting, crash on SB I-43 at Mequon Rd.
All southbound lanes of I-43 at Mequon Road are back open after a road rage shooting shut lanes down Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office says.
whbl.com
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
CBS 58
West Allis police seek missing 12-year-old girl
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are looking to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials say Analissa Vallejo stands 4'9" tall, weighs 135 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.
River Falls Journal
Preliminary report: Student died of exposure on freezing night
Preliminary evidence suggests that George Musser, 20, found dead on Christmas evening, died as a result of cold weather exposure, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology. The report provided the following details. The Ramsey County Medical...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 wrong-way crash; driver hit semi head-on, seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi, temporarily closing all northbound lanes of I-41 between Burleigh and Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who hit the semi sustained very serious injuries and is suspected of being under the influence. A passenger was conscious and breathing, and the semi driver was OK.
WISN
SUV vs. tractor-trailer: I-41 northbound reopens
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A wrong-way SUV driver hit a UPS tractor-trailer head-on around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-41 northbound near Capitol Drive, shutting down the interstate for hours. The lanes were reopened by 1:25 p.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way SUV driver crashed head-on into a...
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
Franklin High senior, MATC student found dead in car in South Milwaukee
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.
