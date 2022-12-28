ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

WISN

Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha

The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
OAK CREEK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mequon firefighter could be released from the hospital in near future

MEQUON — It’s been almost a week since Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp was seriously injured in a vehicle collision, and slowly but surely, he is recovering. "The city of Mequon is saddened by and mourns the tragic loss of life that resulted from the multivehicle accident that occurred in the vicinity of I894 and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23," according to a statement from the city of Mequon. "...Firefighter/Paramedic Lipp is to be saluted and commended for rendering aid while off-duty to others in need, and his actions truly represent the best of the community, and all who work in public safety. The city of Mequon wishes Josh and all others affected by this tragedy a full and complete recovery in the coming weeks and months ahead."
MEQUON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian, 75, killed in Whitefish Bay in 'unintentional act'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-29-22 fdl man faces attempted homicide charges

Charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a Fond du Lac man following a domestic disturbance in Fond du Lac. When police officers responded to a residence December 20 the suspect had already left the scene. Witnesses say he made statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He later turned himself in to police. In addition to attempted homicide the 29 year old Fond du Lac man faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation-suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

West Allis police seek missing 12-year-old girl

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are looking to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials say Analissa Vallejo stands 4'9" tall, weighs 135 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.
WEST ALLIS, WI
River Falls Journal

Preliminary report: Student died of exposure on freezing night

Preliminary evidence suggests that George Musser, 20, found dead on Christmas evening, died as a result of cold weather exposure, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology. The report provided the following details. The Ramsey County Medical...
STILLWATER, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41 wrong-way crash; driver hit semi head-on, seriously injured

MILWAUKEE - A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi, temporarily closing all northbound lanes of I-41 between Burleigh and Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who hit the semi sustained very serious injuries and is suspected of being under the influence. A passenger was conscious and breathing, and the semi driver was OK.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

SUV vs. tractor-trailer: I-41 northbound reopens

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A wrong-way SUV driver hit a UPS tractor-trailer head-on around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-41 northbound near Capitol Drive, shutting down the interstate for hours. The lanes were reopened by 1:25 p.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way SUV driver crashed head-on into a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

