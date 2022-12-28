ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Raanta has 1st shutout since March as Canes top Blackhawks

By The Associated Press
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory.

Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15 games.

Raanta, making his third consecutive start, had his 16th career shutout. He faced only seven shots in both the first and third periods.

The Blackhawks, who were aiming for back-to-back wins for the first time since late October, have lost nine of 10, with three of those defeats by shutout. Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek made 46 saves against one of his former teams.

CAPITALS 4, RANGERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as surging Washington beat New York for its sixth straight road win.

Conor Sheary had a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of 11 overall and are 13-3-1 since Nov. 23.

Kuemper improved to 7-1-0 in eight career games against the Rangers with his third shutout this season and the 28th of his career.

New York had won eight of nine and four straight at home.

SENATORS 3, BRUINS 2, SO

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex DeBrincat was the only player to score in the shootout and Ottawa beat Boston to snap a three-game skid.

DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle scored second-period goals for the Senators (15-16-3) while Cam Talbot made 49 saves, including 26 in the third period alone.

Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha scored for the Bruins. Zacha tied it at 2-2 with 3:33 left in the game. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for the NHL-best Bruins, whose four-game winning streak ended.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, BLUES 4, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — William Nylander scored on a breakaway with 57 seconds left in overtime and Toronto beat St. Louis.

Justin Holl, Alexander Kerfoot, Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves as the Leafs won their third straight to improve to 10-2-1 in December.

Jordan Kyrou, Calle Rosen, Ryan O’Reilly and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues, who dropped their third straight after winning four in a row.

Toronto's TJ Brodie was awarded a penalty shot 1:24 into overtime after being tripped by Kyrou, but Jordan Binnington got his right pad on the puck. Binnington had 32 saves.

ISLANDERS 5, PENGUINS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee each scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and New York beat Pittsburgh.

Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves in his 100th NHL appearance. New York has won two in a row.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 38 saves, but the Penguins fell for the third time in four games after starting December with a seven-game winning streak.

STARS 3, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored his second goal of the game with 52.3 seconds left and Dallas beat Nashville.

Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for the Stars, winners of three of four.

Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight.

In the final minute, Hintz found a loose puck on the right side and fired it by Saros.

WILD 4, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jared Spurgeon, Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist and Minnesota handed Winnipeg its first-three game skid of the season.

Samuel Walker scored his first NHL goal for the Wild, who are 7-1-0 in their past eight games. Sam Steel contributed a pair of assists.

Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves in his 14th game of the season for Minnesota.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for the Jets, who are 1-4-0 in their last five.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospects Quiet After First Day at WJC

The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC), the most of any NHL team. These prospects are spread out between six different countries, and four play on teams that are expected to medal or come close to winning one. With each having already played their first game, here is a look at how well they have done so far in this year’s tournament.
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Canadiens head into matchup with the Capitals on losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head into the matchup with the Washington Capitals after losing four games in a row. Washington has an 11-5-2 record in home games and a 20-13-5 record overall....
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) – Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win. Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy