ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

DeFi sees exploits and exit scam drama in the last week of 2022: Finance Redefined

Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. For DeFi, the last week of 2022 saw another slew of exploits, insider job accusations and exit scam drama. It all started on...
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
coingeek.com

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
WASHINGTON STATE
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
New York Post

Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
SURFSIDE, FL
u.today

Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges

According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
RadarOnline

Sam Bankman-Fried's Family Shelling Out $10K Per Week For Armed Security To Protect Disgraced FTX Founder From Death Threats

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents are paying nearly $10,000 per week for armed security to protect their son, themselves, and their California home amid the ongoing fallout and backlash against the embattled FTX founder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes two weeks after the disgraced 30-year-old cryptocurrency exchange entrepreneur was arrested in the Bahamas on a myriad of federal charges connected to his now-defunct crypto company FTX.According to the New York Post, Bankman-Fried’s parents – Stanford University Professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried – felt forced to hire armed security after their son began receiving death threats from his former followers.“They’re nervous,”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Disgraced FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Hires Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Relentless' P.I. To Dig Up Dirt In Cutthroat Legal Battle

Embattled FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried made a last-ditch effort to beat federal fraud charges by hiring a top private investigator who's worked with several high-profile clients, including socialite-turned-convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bankman-Fried, 30, faces up to 115 years in prison after being accused of using his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange as his personal "piggy bank" to purchase extravagant multimillion-dollar properties and to fund political donations.He was arrested in the Bahamas earlier this month and later extracted to the U.S., where he was freed on $250 million bail despite claiming he only had $100k to his name.When he...
CoinTelegraph

Executives from $1.5B South Korean crypto exchange fraud jailed

Six executives involved in the $1.5 billion (2 trillion won) South Korean crypto exchange fraud V Global have received prison sentences of up to eight years — but three were not detained so they could fight certain charges in court. V Global operated between July 2020 and April 2021,...
CoinTelegraph

The 10 largest crypto hacks and exploits in 2022 saw $2.1B stolen

It's been a turbulent year for the cryptocurrency industry — market prices have taken a huge dip, crypto giants have collapsed and billions have been stolen in crypto exploits and hacks. It was not even halfway through October when Chainalysis declared 2022 to be the “biggest year ever for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy