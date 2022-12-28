Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
DeFi sees exploits and exit scam drama in the last week of 2022: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. For DeFi, the last week of 2022 saw another slew of exploits, insider job accusations and exit scam drama. It all started on...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Involved in $110,000,000 Exploit Arrested for Alleged Commodities Fraud and Manipulation
The crypto trader behind the $110 million exploit of the Solana (SOL)-based decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform Mango Markets is now under the custody of US authorities. A court document submitted by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams to Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker of the Southern District of New York says that...
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
coingeek.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash
More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
u.today
Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges
According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Family Shelling Out $10K Per Week For Armed Security To Protect Disgraced FTX Founder From Death Threats
Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents are paying nearly $10,000 per week for armed security to protect their son, themselves, and their California home amid the ongoing fallout and backlash against the embattled FTX founder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes two weeks after the disgraced 30-year-old cryptocurrency exchange entrepreneur was arrested in the Bahamas on a myriad of federal charges connected to his now-defunct crypto company FTX.According to the New York Post, Bankman-Fried’s parents – Stanford University Professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried – felt forced to hire armed security after their son began receiving death threats from his former followers.“They’re nervous,”...
This 48-year-old FTX user who lost access to $120,000 plans to diversify into real estate and luxury collectibles - but hasn't lost faith in crypto
This software developer has been investing in crypto for two years, and planned to use the FTX funds for his three childrens' college education. He had roughly five bitcoin on his account, as well as a smaller position in Avalanche, which added up to about $120,000 based on November prices.
SEC's fraud charges prevented Caroline Ellison & Gary Wang from any further fundraising #duh
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) v. Caroline Ellison (“Ellison”) and Zixiao “Gary” Wang (“Wang”) Court Filing, Dec 21 2022 is part of. . You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 3 of 12. Feature Image:...
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.
Disgraced FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Hires Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Relentless' P.I. To Dig Up Dirt In Cutthroat Legal Battle
Embattled FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried made a last-ditch effort to beat federal fraud charges by hiring a top private investigator who's worked with several high-profile clients, including socialite-turned-convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bankman-Fried, 30, faces up to 115 years in prison after being accused of using his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange as his personal "piggy bank" to purchase extravagant multimillion-dollar properties and to fund political donations.He was arrested in the Bahamas earlier this month and later extracted to the U.S., where he was freed on $250 million bail despite claiming he only had $100k to his name.When he...
CoinTelegraph
Executives from $1.5B South Korean crypto exchange fraud jailed
Six executives involved in the $1.5 billion (2 trillion won) South Korean crypto exchange fraud V Global have received prison sentences of up to eight years — but three were not detained so they could fight certain charges in court. V Global operated between July 2020 and April 2021,...
U.S. probes how $370 million vanished in hack after FTX bankruptcy - Bloomberg News
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are investigating an alleged cybercrime that drained more than $370 million from crypto exchange FTX hours after it filed for bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing a person familiar with the case.
CoinTelegraph
The 10 largest crypto hacks and exploits in 2022 saw $2.1B stolen
It's been a turbulent year for the cryptocurrency industry — market prices have taken a huge dip, crypto giants have collapsed and billions have been stolen in crypto exploits and hacks. It was not even halfway through October when Chainalysis declared 2022 to be the “biggest year ever for...
Comments / 0