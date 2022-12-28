Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Kindergarten classroom severely damaged by burst pipe in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A classroom at a Blount County school was severely flooded by a burst pipe caused by recent freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend. The incident happened at Southeastern School. The classroom belongs to Paige Martin, who works as a kindergarten teacher at the school. Martin said she has used the classroom for seven of her 16 years at the school.
wbrc.com
Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade. The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge...
wbrc.com
Recent cold snap a learning experience for Birmingham warming shelter organizers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the bitter cold air exits, the warming station is now closed at the BJCC in Birmingham. It had been open in at least some capacity since Thursday, December 22nd. Jimmie Hale Mission’s Executive Director, Perryn Carroll, said that warming stations usually aren’t needed until January...
wbrc.com
Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
wbrc.com
Burn ban in effect for Gadsden, Etowah
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors. There have been seven brush and grass fires within a two-hour span. With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control. We will update this story once we...
wbrc.com
Busted Pipes? How to dry your home while waiting on backed-up repair crews
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been days of busted water pipes wreaking havoc on homes and apartments in our area. Birmingham’s SERVPRO Water Damage Restoration tells WBRC that they’ve gotten nearly 400 calls and they keep coming. Birmingham SERVPRO experts said there are some things you can...
wbrc.com
UAB hires more surgeons to deal with growing number of gunshot wound and trauma victims
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB doctor says the hospital has added more surgeons to their trauma team to handle the increase in gunshot wound victims in recent years. Most metropolitan areas are dealing with higher violent crime rates, including right here in Birmingham. Dr. Jeffrey Kerby with UAB says...
wbrc.com
Faith leaders across Jefferson Co. hold prayer service to stop gun violence in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith leaders from St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23rd St. Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Birmingham Ministries, The Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, and Miles College Campus Ministries gathered on Friday, Dec. 30, to lead a prayer service to stop gun violence in 2023. Many who spoke on...
wbrc.com
Fire destroys Anniston apartment building, displacing residents
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment building on Monday. Firefighters faces heavy smoke and high-heat conditions on the second floor of the 12-unit building, forcing crews to evacuate and use a “defensive attack” against the blaze.
WAAY-TV
Police: Decatur mom chases man to nearby store after kids report him breaking into their home
A mother and her children were not only able to thwart a home burglary but also chase the suspect to a nearby store for police to arrest him. Court records show Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call from a child about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The child said there was a white man inside their home on Sixth Avenue, and he had been rummaging through boxes there.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
hooversun.com
Compassionate Crossings: New Hoover-based business provides in-home euthanasia for pets
When Hope Ausley found out this fall that her 16-year-old cat, Simon, didn’t have much more time to live, she made the difficult decision to put him down. But like many cats, Simon didn’t like getting into a car, so Ausley and her husband, Francis, took advantage of a new Hoover-based business that provides euthanasia services at pets’ homes.
WAAY-TV
Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting
Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management. Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police offer tips to keep you safe this New Year’s Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before you head out for your New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, Birmingham Police have some tips to keep you and your family safe. Whether you’re ringing in the new year at home or spending a night out on the town, Sgt. Monica Law said safety should always be your top priority.
wbrc.com
I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
wbrc.com
Water boil advisory in effect during Reform water crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about water troubles facing one West Alabama town. Most residents in Reform lost running water after pipes froze, causing leaks within the water system. A boil notice is effect right now. This comes as some folks go from having no water at...
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
wbrc.com
Busted pipes continue to wreak havoc in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County resident Aaliyah Green is picking up the pieces after a burst pipe damaged almost everything in her apartment. IPM property management representatives tell WBRC that water has been restored to The Park Place Apartments, where Green lives. But many residents are still not happy.
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
