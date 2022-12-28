ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Kindergarten classroom severely damaged by burst pipe in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A classroom at a Blount County school was severely flooded by a burst pipe caused by recent freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend. The incident happened at Southeastern School. The classroom belongs to Paige Martin, who works as a kindergarten teacher at the school. Martin said she has used the classroom for seven of her 16 years at the school.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade. The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Burn ban in effect for Gadsden, Etowah

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors. There have been seven brush and grass fires within a two-hour span. With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control. We will update this story once we...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Fire destroys Anniston apartment building, displacing residents

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment building on Monday. Firefighters faces heavy smoke and high-heat conditions on the second floor of the 12-unit building, forcing crews to evacuate and use a “defensive attack” against the blaze.
ANNISTON, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
hooversun.com

Compassionate Crossings: New Hoover-based business provides in-home euthanasia for pets

When Hope Ausley found out this fall that her 16-year-old cat, Simon, didn’t have much more time to live, she made the difficult decision to put him down. But like many cats, Simon didn’t like getting into a car, so Ausley and her husband, Francis, took advantage of a new Hoover-based business that provides euthanasia services at pets’ homes.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police offer tips to keep you safe this New Year’s Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before you head out for your New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, Birmingham Police have some tips to keep you and your family safe. Whether you’re ringing in the new year at home or spending a night out on the town, Sgt. Monica Law said safety should always be your top priority.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Water boil advisory in effect during Reform water crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about water troubles facing one West Alabama town. Most residents in Reform lost running water after pipes froze, causing leaks within the water system. A boil notice is effect right now. This comes as some folks go from having no water at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Busted pipes continue to wreak havoc in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County resident Aaliyah Green is picking up the pieces after a burst pipe damaged almost everything in her apartment. IPM property management representatives tell WBRC that water has been restored to The Park Place Apartments, where Green lives. But many residents are still not happy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

