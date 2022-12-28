Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
CBS 58
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!
The Question Everyone was asking is did they make it? The Answer – YES!!. The Vel Phillips Memorial High School boy’s basketball team who are from Madison Wisconsin fly down to Florida for a tournament against the nation’s top talent each year. The 2022 edition included a group of 24 people who took a bus from Madison to Chicago’s Midway Airport at 5 a.m. on Monday for a 10:30 a.m. flight.
onfocus.news
A Look Inside Unusual High School Nicknames: Top Ten from NFHS Archives
NFHS has released a look at its Top Ten Unusual High School Nicknames. The list includes a mention from Wisconsin: Kaukauana Galloping Ghosts. To read the entire article, including the history behind each nickname, click HERE. #10 Cairo(GA) Syrupmakers. #7(Tied) Sandy Jordan(UT) Beetdiggers. #7(Tied) Kaukauna(WI) Galloping Ghosts. #7(Tied) Speedway(IN) Sparkplugs.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cwbradio.com
Thursday's High School Scoreboard
Championship - Neillsville 52, Auburndale 46 - P. Opelt (Neills.) 20 pts, Aue (Aub.) 23 pts. Consolation - Neillsville 73, Augusta 59 - A. Roman (Neills.) 21 pts., King (Aug.) 22 pts. Championship - Auburndale 46, Weyauwega-Fremont 42. Rick Majerus Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout. At Concordia University, Mequon. Heritage Christian...
Wisconsin teen survives shark attack, goes on to win WIAA swimming title
In swimming, it takes plenty of laps and monotonous work. All for the possibility of a huge roar as Lucy Art won the WIAA State Swimming 50 Free Title.
News 3 Now welcomes (back) Kelly Slifka
There's a new face on the News 3 Now This Morning team, but it's one you may have seen before.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison La Follette’s Alayna West leads state in scoring following record-breaking games | Sports
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison La Follette junior Alayna West is a gamechanger and describes herself as a “very intense player.” However, she doesn’t let that competitive nature interfere with her love of the game. “Honestly, I just try to have fun and I feel like I...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
empowerwisconsin.org
10 most woke moments of 2022
MADISON — In a surprise to absolutely no one paying any attention, Wisconsin made the cut for 2022’s ranking of the Top 10 Most Woke States. While this ranking took into consideration only six criteria for wokeness, we are confident that any expansion of those criteria would only result in Wisconsin rising in the rankings.
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Western Michigan 4-8; Wisconsin 9-2 The #15 Wisconsin Badgers and the Western Michigan Broncos will round out the year against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Kohl Center. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games. The Badgers...
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
UPMATTERS
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart
PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
fox47.com
Tavern League of Wisconsin again offering safe rides home this New Year's Eve
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin is asking people to plan ahead and make sure they have a safe ride home after ringing in the new year. More than 2,000 Tavern League member establishments are again offering free rides home this year. Last year, the program provided more than 42,000 rides; since 2004, it has provided more than one million rides.
Comments / 0