lakeandsumterstyle.com

Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!

The Question Everyone was asking is did they make it? The Answer – YES!!. The Vel Phillips Memorial High School boy’s basketball team who are from Madison Wisconsin fly down to Florida for a tournament against the nation’s top talent each year. The 2022 edition included a group of 24 people who took a bus from Madison to Chicago’s Midway Airport at 5 a.m. on Monday for a 10:30 a.m. flight.
MADISON, WI
onfocus.news

A Look Inside Unusual High School Nicknames: Top Ten from NFHS Archives

NFHS has released a look at its Top Ten Unusual High School Nicknames. The list includes a mention from Wisconsin: Kaukauana Galloping Ghosts. To read the entire article, including the history behind each nickname, click HERE. #10 Cairo(GA) Syrupmakers. #7(Tied) Sandy Jordan(UT) Beetdiggers. #7(Tied) Kaukauna(WI) Galloping Ghosts. #7(Tied) Speedway(IN) Sparkplugs.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach

Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
cwbradio.com

Thursday's High School Scoreboard

Championship - Neillsville 52, Auburndale 46 - P. Opelt (Neills.) 20 pts, Aue (Aub.) 23 pts. Consolation - Neillsville 73, Augusta 59 - A. Roman (Neills.) 21 pts., King (Aug.) 22 pts. Championship - Auburndale 46, Weyauwega-Fremont 42. Rick Majerus Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout. At Concordia University, Mequon. Heritage Christian...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

10 most woke moments of 2022

MADISON — In a surprise to absolutely no one paying any attention, Wisconsin made the cut for 2022’s ranking of the Top 10 Most Woke States. While this ranking took into consideration only six criteria for wokeness, we are confident that any expansion of those criteria would only result in Wisconsin rising in the rankings.
WISCONSIN STATE
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state

MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
MASON, WI
247Sports

Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart

PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
MADISON, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Tavern League of Wisconsin again offering safe rides home this New Year's Eve

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin is asking people to plan ahead and make sure they have a safe ride home after ringing in the new year. More than 2,000 Tavern League member establishments are again offering free rides home this year. Last year, the program provided more than 42,000 rides; since 2004, it has provided more than one million rides.
WISCONSIN STATE

