Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
KPLC TV
How to avoid getting sick as the weather changes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whenever the weather changes we often start to think of how to avoid getting sick. Regardless of whether it’s a stuffy nose or even a scratchy throat, everyone wants to avoid feeling crummy, especially during the holidays. The common belief is that a sudden...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles hopes New Year’s Day alcohol exception will help businesses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re afraid you might not be able to ring in the new year with a drink, the City of Lake Charles says you won’t have to worry about the usual Sunday prohibition on alcohol. Normally, you would only be able to buy...
KPLC TV
Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles nonprofit animal shelter is asking for help after their building was damaged on Christmas Eve. Hobo Hotel for Cats needed a new roof after water pipes burst during the recent freeze. The repairs have been made, but the shelter needs help recovering from the cost.
KPLC TV
New HVAC regulations in place for the new year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New federal HVAC regulations are coming on the first of the year and could have an effect on customers. Beginning in 2023 there will be a new efficiency and testing standard for all HVAC units, and one local heating and air conditioning company is urging customers to change their systems to avoid higher prices.
KPLC TV
Residences require CO detectors in homes January 1
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana lawmakers have updated a law that requires homes to have an operable, lifelong carbon monoxide detector. These changes are the direct result of the tragic aftermath of the 2020 and 2021 hurricane disasters across the state. State Representative Stephanie Hilferty brought the carbon monoxide...
KPLC TV
Closed Grand Lake Bridge forcing some to drive miles out of their way
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Residents who use the Grand Lake Bridge in Cameron Parish are having to detour miles out of their way because that structure is again closed. It’s a concern to many, including some members of St. Mary of the Lake Church. First, the hurricane took...
KPLC TV
First Alert Forecast: A brief dry-out begins. Continued mild
Clouds and isolated showers may linger through the day Friday and possibly into early Saturday as the jetstream will remain overhead. We will see clearing by midday Saturday, if not earlier, with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will not drop too much behind this cold front. Lows by Saturday and Sunday will fall into the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs still in the low to mid 70s. These temperatures are above normal for this time of the year.
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
KPLC TV
Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re a sports fisherman concerned about the regulation of trout fishing, you have until noon on Friday, Dec. 30, to comment on proposed changes. State Wildlife and Fisheries officials propose to require keepers to be a bit larger than before. Captain Carmen Angelini...
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
Lake Charles American Press
Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon
Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
KPLC TV
U.S. Department of Transportation awards $150M for new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that it is awarding $150 million in Mega Grant funding for the I-10 Calcasieu Bridge replacement project, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. Earlier this month, DOTD held a public hearing on the project where state representative Phillip...
KPLC TV
SWLA bail bondsmen busy during holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bail bonds are not what you picture when you think of the holidays, but for many, it’s what’s going to allow them to see their loved ones just in time for new years. “Everybody wants to be home for the holidays to be...
O’Reilly Auto Parts To Take Remaining 30,000-Square-Foot Space, Formerly Winn-Dixie In North Lafayette
O’Reilly Auto Parts, a leading provider of automotive parts, tools, and equipment, will be taking over the remaining 30,000-square-foot space inside the former Winn-Dixie at 3803 Moss Street. This location shares space with the new, coming soon Planet Fitness which was recently announced a few months back. See Planet Fitness post (here).
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interview: Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Riverboat’ opportunity to promote tourism
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Tourism will come out smelling like roses in Pasadena next week. For the second year in a row, the state will have a float in the prestigious Tournament of Roses Parade. Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser joined us live this morning with the details...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles makes exceptions to Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City officials are making exceptions to Lake Charles’s Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day. The City Council voted earlier this month to allow retail permit holders to sell alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
KPLC TV
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past few weeks, I’ve been sharing some of my favorite recipes and today is no different. I’m going to make a magnificent pecan pie. It’s super simple and you do it all in a blender. An old friend of mine...
