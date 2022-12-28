ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder, LA

KPEL 96.5

Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning

The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
KPLC TV

How to avoid getting sick as the weather changes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whenever the weather changes we often start to think of how to avoid getting sick. Regardless of whether it’s a stuffy nose or even a scratchy throat, everyone wants to avoid feeling crummy, especially during the holidays. The common belief is that a sudden...
KPLC TV

New HVAC regulations in place for the new year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New federal HVAC regulations are coming on the first of the year and could have an effect on customers. Beginning in 2023 there will be a new efficiency and testing standard for all HVAC units, and one local heating and air conditioning company is urging customers to change their systems to avoid higher prices.
KPLC TV

Residences require CO detectors in homes January 1

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana lawmakers have updated a law that requires homes to have an operable, lifelong carbon monoxide detector. These changes are the direct result of the tragic aftermath of the 2020 and 2021 hurricane disasters across the state. State Representative Stephanie Hilferty brought the carbon monoxide...
KPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: A brief dry-out begins. Continued mild

Clouds and isolated showers may linger through the day Friday and possibly into early Saturday as the jetstream will remain overhead. We will see clearing by midday Saturday, if not earlier, with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will not drop too much behind this cold front. Lows by Saturday and Sunday will fall into the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs still in the low to mid 70s. These temperatures are above normal for this time of the year.
Calcasieu Parish News

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
Lake Charles American Press

Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon

Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
KPLC TV

SWLA bail bondsmen busy during holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bail bonds are not what you picture when you think of the holidays, but for many, it’s what’s going to allow them to see their loved ones just in time for new years. “Everybody wants to be home for the holidays to be...
Developing Lafayette

O’Reilly Auto Parts To Take Remaining 30,000-Square-Foot Space, Formerly Winn-Dixie In North Lafayette

O’Reilly Auto Parts, a leading provider of automotive parts, tools, and equipment, will be taking over the remaining 30,000-square-foot space inside the former Winn-Dixie at 3803 Moss Street. This location shares space with the new, coming soon Planet Fitness which was recently announced a few months back. See Planet Fitness post (here).
Talk Radio 960am

U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
KPLC TV

Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past few weeks, I’ve been sharing some of my favorite recipes and today is no different. I’m going to make a magnificent pecan pie. It’s super simple and you do it all in a blender. An old friend of mine...
