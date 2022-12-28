Clouds and isolated showers may linger through the day Friday and possibly into early Saturday as the jetstream will remain overhead. We will see clearing by midday Saturday, if not earlier, with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will not drop too much behind this cold front. Lows by Saturday and Sunday will fall into the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs still in the low to mid 70s. These temperatures are above normal for this time of the year.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO