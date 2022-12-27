Read full article on original website
Body recovered from Nimitz Lake in Kerrville
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from Nimitz Lake in Kerrville Wednesday afternoon. It was around 2:30 P.M. when a DPS helicopter spotted the body in the water near the damn at 700 Guadalupe Street. A game warden boat crew was dispatched...
Two people fighting for their life after being hit by vehicles, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are fighting to stay alive after being hit by vehicles in two separate incidents late Thursday night in Bexar County. Around 9:40 p.m., officials with the San Antonio police and fire departments responded to the 1800 block of Vance Jackson for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes. (Original Story) Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are...
Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne
BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
Man struck by train on Southwest Side taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side. San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.
Highway 90 Major Crash Follow-Up
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and remain on the lookout for another, after a street racing crash that sent a mother and her young daughter to the hospital. Booked into the Bexar County Jail by proxy due to his extensive hospital injuries, John Hammer Felan. He faces at least 5 felony charges, most of them street racing related, another charge related to injury to a child. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "It's a pandemic in our area, an epidemic in our society these people continue to do this." Remnants from last night's crash litter parts of Highway 90 from two street car racers that sent a woman in her 40's and her 10 year old daughter to University Health Hospital. BCSO says Felan lost control and flipped his car into the east bound lane of the highway where the mom and daughter were travelling. "They're out there showing a lot of disregard for human life to include their own and their passengers clearly, " said Sheriff Salazar during a church event on the city's west side this morning. He added Felan did have a passenger in his vehicle. She remains hospitalized , and her name has yet to be released. On the run, the driver of a white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side. Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran has been working with San Antonio Police, the Department of Public Safety, and the Bexar County Sheriff' Office on illegal street racing for years. She released this statement : “Public Safety has always been a top priority for me and for my district whether it tackling Domestic Violence, or illegal street racing. My office has been working diligently with Chief McManus though the street racing task force where we were able to track racing takeovers, and monitored possible illegal street racing activities on social media. In my district, we have a lot of rural areas as well at TX Dot HWY’s in which we need to work closely with both our Sherriff’s Dept. and Texas Highway Patrol to address this type of Illegal activity. Here in the city we are addressing our man power issues in order have the right department size for the geographical size of our city and the population living within it. We also have State laws that went into effect in 2021 addressing this issue, but need the judicial system to hold these racers accountable for their actions. " Sheriff Salazar said, "Although we will have a lot more deputies out on the roadways during this holiday season patrolling, we would prefer that the people get the point on their own and just decide to do the responsible thing and not drink and drive and not street race." The Bexar County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with any dash cam video of that night or information about the driver of the white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side to please email their office at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or you can call in any tips at 210-335-6070. All information will remain confidential.
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
Police investigate armored truck robbery on FM 78 in Converse
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating an armored truck heist that happened in broad daylight Thursday morning. Converse Police say the Garda Security truck had pulled up to the AutoZone in the 8500 block of FM 78 just before 9 A.M. As one of the security officers...
Frustrations flaring over continued boil water notices, lack of service
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Numerous people in Kerr, Bandera, and Bexar counties are struggling with little to no water, and those who still have service to their homes have been under a boil water notice for nearly a week. Cassandra Proctor said she lives in the Lake Medina Shores...
Officer struck, injured by car while responding to crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An officer responding to a crash was struck and injured by a car that did not stop for sirens and flashing lights, according to SAPD. The crash happened around 5:52 p.m. on Babcock Road and Northwest Loop 410. SAPD said the officer was responding to call...
Teen employee injured when suburban crashes into corner of 2 South Side business stores, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage employee of a cleaning supply store suffered minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into the corner of two retail businesses on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of...
Woman shot in head while driving; crashes car into security guard's vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — A security guard found a woman was shot in the head after she crashed her vehicle into his patrol car. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday on Honey and East Commerce Street. Authorities said the security guard was patrolling the area in his vehicle...
