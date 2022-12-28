ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to apply for Fayetteville’s Childcare Assistance Program

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People who work, live or study in Fayetteville and meet the income requirement could be eligible for a year’s worth of childcare assistance.

Enrollment for Fayetteville’s Childcare Assistance Program opened on Dec. 9 and will be open until the $500,000 allocated to it runs out. As of Dec. 27, there have been 37 applicants that are processing.

Fayetteville approves $500,000 of ARPA funds for Childcare Assistance Program

“We are hoping for additional funds,” said Community Resource Director Yolanda Fields.

What you need

People who wish to apply will have to provide the following information:

  • If you live in Fayetteville you will have to bring a current utility bill or lease
  • If you work in Fayetteville you will have to bring a paystub, employer name, address and contact information
  • If you study in Fayetteville you will have to provide school information and proof of enrollment.

Applicants should verify that their childcare provider will qualify by following the information below:

  • Childcare provider must be located in Fayetteville
  • Childcare provider has to be licensed in Arkansas, this means you cannot receive funds if you have family, friends or an unlicensed childcare provider care for your child or children, according to Fields.
  • Must provide service cost
  • If your child or children aren’t currently enrolled in a qualified childcare provider, you will have to verify that the provider can care for them

Who is eligible

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ydg7x_0jwB2ae600
Eligibility criteria for Fayetteville’s Childcare Assistance Program ( City of Fayetteville Arkansas ).

Applicants need to provide the following information for eligibility:

  • Proof of income of all household members 18 and older; 18 and older members with no income will require to sign an “Affidavit of No Income”
  • Social security number of every person living in the household

Who to contact

The City of Fayetteville’s Community Resources team has helped people apply. If there are any worries about language or reading barriers, the team is ready to help people.

“People can come in and fill out application if [they] need to, they can make an appointment,” Fields said.

People who are interested in learning more can contact them at 479-575-8260 or email them at community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov .

Applications can take longer than a month to process. The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

