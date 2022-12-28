ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Ravenna boys basketball tops Roosevelt for the first time in nearly a decade

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12nxb1_0jwB2Bm300

KENT — Toughness.

That, more than any other word, has come to define the Ravenna Ravens boys basketball team, both Tuesday night at Roosevelt and all season.

Twice Tuesday, the Rough Riders made big pushes, once to start the first half and once to start the second.

Twice, Ravenna answered with devastating runs en route to a 49-33 victory at Roosevelt.

"We're a tough team and we're never out of a game," Ravens senior Mason Ross said. "We believe we should win every game, so we go out there and keep playing."

Down 8-4 after a sluggish start,, Ravenna (7-2) scored 12 straight to take a lead that it would hold for most of the remainder of the evening.

And when the Rough Riders (3-5) rallied, drawing even midway through the third, the Ravens answered, including a 17-3 run to put the game away.

"It's been a long three years with this particular group to get them to this point and they're buying in, they believe and they understand," Ravenna coach Marlon Jones said. "They're hungry."

The Ravens' response has been no less impressive overall, as they have bounced back from consecutive losses to start the season with seven straight wins. And of course no victory was sweeter than their first win over the Rough Riders in nearly a decade (2013).

"Kent has always been a rival, but I think it's just new for basketball because we haven't played them the last [couple of] years," senior Justice Haven said. "So finally getting a chance to play them, there's a lot of tension up because this is my last year, so I get to go out with a win."

Marcus Gibson hits big shots for Ravenna

Whether the Ravens would snap the Rough Riders' winning streak in the rivalry was decided in the tense minutes of Tuesday's third quarter.

After the Rough Riders struggled for sources of offense for most of the first half — especially when 6-6 sophomore center Ryan Slocum (10 points) was on the bench with foul trouble — they found one early in the third quarter.

That source?

Roosevelt junior guard Jeremiah Lepp.

Down 25-21, Lepp used a nifty Eurostep en route to a runner in the paint, then Rough Riders senior Gavin Leslie found Slocum in transition to tie the score. After Ravenna senior Maykai O'Neal broke the tie, Lepp brought Roosevelt back within one, speeding past a pressing defender for a runner.

"[He's] another guy who didn't get varsity time last year," Rough Riders coach Curtis Black said of Lepp. "He [has] stepped up to be a proven threat as a scoring guard."

That's when the Ravens found their own secret weapon in senior Marcus Gibson.

O'Neal found Gibson in the corner for a 3-point swish to quadruple the Ravenna lead (from one to four).

Gibson, who delivered a similar dagger in one of Ravenna's earlier signature wins at Streetsboro , followed with a mid-range jumper to go up six.

"When he gets the ball in his hands and he shoots it, everybody thinks it's going in," Ross said. "Every shot he shoots, we think is going in, and we're confident with him shooting the ball every time."

Gibson had taken a single shot until those two third-quarter makes and never shot the ball again Tuesday.

His only points came on those two jumpers.

But they were the biggest points of the night.

"Coaches always say be ready when you come in, and I was ready," Gibson said. "It was in the flow of the game, shot it. It felt good [and] went in."

Mason Ross, rebounding help Ravenna emerge victorious

Gibson was done scoring.

The Ravens weren't.

In the closing seconds of the third, Ravenna senior center Thurman Treadwell altered a shot on defense, and fellow senior Pavel Henderson found Haven on the opposite end for a fast-break finish and an eight-point lead after three.

The Ravens then cemented control with a 5-0 spurt in the opening minute of the fourth, with O'Neal (10 points) finding a driving lane, drawing a foul and hitting a pair of free throws, then finding Ross (10 points, 10 rebounds) with a wing-to-wing pass for a 3-pointer.

In a game where points came at a premium, 40-27 was a pretty devastating lead.

"That was a big momentum change for us," Ross said. "It really just got the whole team going and it was just a big momentum switch overall."

While Ravenna certainly benefited from three timely 3-pointers — two from Ross and one from Gibson — those were the exception, not the rule. Indeed, those were the only 3-pointers either team hit all night.

Rather, the Ravens largely won thanks to their assertiveness on the glass, out-rebounding the Rough Riders 41-24, with Haven (15) and Ross both pulling down double-digit boards.

"We're on a seven-game win streak," Haven said. "We've just been doing our thing, playing basketball and getting wins."

As for the Rough Riders, Black refused to use inexperience as an excuse.

"There's got to be a point where our guys can't use that as an excuse," Black said. "By now, we're all eight games in as varsity players. Whether we're juniors or sophomores or seniors, we're eight games in. We should be a little bit more crisp by now, and so that's on us coaches, too. There's no more excuses for us. It's just all about effort and who's willing to do the things that are difficult, the things that are a little bit harder to do out there. I think that's what we're searching for right now."

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna boys basketball tops Roosevelt for the first time in nearly a decade

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

MCCOY MAGIC KEEPS GARFIELD UNDEFEATED

Day two of the fifth annual South Range Holiday Hoops Classic saw a rematch between The Garrettsville Garfield Lady G-Men and The Nordonia Knights from a year ago. What turned out to be a turning point for The G-Men last season, had a completely different feel this time around. With Garrettsville protecting their perfect 8-0 season record in their quest to a conference crown in The Gray Division of The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) and perhaps a repeat as district champions.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside

CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley

AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
CANTON, OH
cleveland.com

The passing of a prophet from our midst: Len Calabrese

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In our culture so pervaded by super individualism and hyper consumerism, we seldom hear the word prophet anymore, let alone know someone who fits that description. Webster’s Dictionary gives one definition of a prophet as an inspired teacher or leader who speaks truth to power.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Body found in Lake Erie in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A body was found in Lake Erie at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve located at 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed to 3News. The body was discovered on Thursday afternoon, after a concerned citizen on E. 72 reported a body out on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy