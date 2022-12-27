ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

pdjnews.com

Oklahoma ranks among the best in the Nation

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently completed a 2022 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) review with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). PERM issues an error rate that measures how accurately state Medicaid programs process claims and determine eligibility. Oklahoma’s 2022 PERM error rate was 1.95%, which was the second lowest rate in the nation and is significantly…
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?

Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument

Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgou.org

Oklahoma students will see increased access to summer meals under omnibus bill

The omnibus package signed by President Joe Biden includes some stipulations that will make getting lunch easier for students in Oklahoma. One provision enshrines a permanent nationwide benefit for lunches over the summer months. Executive Director of Hunger Free Oklahoma Chris Bernard said qualified families can get $40 per month for up to $120 a summer through the electronic benefits transfer program.
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
madillrecord.net

VA Secretary meets with tribal leaders

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough recently met with Oklahoma tribal leaders in Oklahoma City at a roundtable discussion. Hosted at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, the roundtable engaged tribal leaders from across the state in a conversation about their priorities for the VA, its services and the way it offers those services to First American veterans. Oklahoma is home to 39 federally recognized tribes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
TULSA, OK
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas joins Louisiana, Oklahoma in HALO Hub application

Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has encouraged the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a full application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
ARKANSAS STATE
oklahoma.gov

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19 12/29/2022

As of this advisory, there are 1,250,013 total cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 608 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported. Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma public school enrollment

Oklahoma’s annual student enrollment for public schools increased for the second year in a row during the 2022-23 school year. Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) data shows 701,258 public school students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade, up from 698,696 in 2021-22 and 694,113 in 2020-21. Enrollment is approaching the 2019-20 count of 703,650. “Oklahoma families recognize the…
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma

A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
OKLAHOMA STATE

