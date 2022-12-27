Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Looking at new laws that go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — The new year will also mean new laws go into effect in Oklahoma. Eight laws will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023. They include reducing unemployment benefits, voter registration rules and protection for consumers. Oklahomans have seen a lot of laws over the past few months...
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma ranks among the best in the Nation
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently completed a 2022 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) review with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). PERM issues an error rate that measures how accurately state Medicaid programs process claims and determine eligibility. Oklahoma’s 2022 PERM error rate was 1.95%, which was the second lowest rate in the nation and is significantly…
The Hobbit House is Oklahoma’s Most Epic & Unusual Airbnb Rental in the Sooner State
How would you like to stay overnight in a hobbit house? Well, you can do just that with this amazing Airbnb in Oklahoma. Kick back, relax, unwind and enjoy yourself hobbit style! This has to be one of, if not the most, epic and unique rentals in the Sooner State. If you're a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien it's an absolute must-experience!
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahomans Share Their Struggle for Mental Healthcare as Feds Investigate Statewide Treatment
A Guthrie father spent two nights in an emergency room after his son attempted suicide only to be sent home because every state mental health treatment facility that cares for children was full. After recovering from methamphetamine addiction, an Antlers woman became a peer recovery specialist to help others. She...
kgou.org
Oklahoma students will see increased access to summer meals under omnibus bill
The omnibus package signed by President Joe Biden includes some stipulations that will make getting lunch easier for students in Oklahoma. One provision enshrines a permanent nationwide benefit for lunches over the summer months. Executive Director of Hunger Free Oklahoma Chris Bernard said qualified families can get $40 per month for up to $120 a summer through the electronic benefits transfer program.
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
madillrecord.net
VA Secretary meets with tribal leaders
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough recently met with Oklahoma tribal leaders in Oklahoma City at a roundtable discussion. Hosted at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, the roundtable engaged tribal leaders from across the state in a conversation about their priorities for the VA, its services and the way it offers those services to First American veterans. Oklahoma is home to 39 federally recognized tribes.
You’ll Never Guess What Oklahoma’s #1 New Year’s Resolution is for 2023
I don't know about you but I'm ready to say goodbye, more like good riddance to 2022. We're just a few short days away from 2023 and as we ring in the new year a lot of Oklahomans are making New Year's resolutions. A new year, new you kind of...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl
Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas joins Louisiana, Oklahoma in HALO Hub application
Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has encouraged the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a full application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
OSDH: Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 climb in OK
At this point, officials believe there are 9,395 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Recently appointed Oklahoma poet laureate discusses new role
CYRIL, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a new poet laureate, Jay Snider. Snider spoke with KOCO about his inspiration and his new role. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
oklahoma.gov
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19 12/29/2022
As of this advisory, there are 1,250,013 total cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 608 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported. Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma public school enrollment
Oklahoma’s annual student enrollment for public schools increased for the second year in a row during the 2022-23 school year. Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) data shows 701,258 public school students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade, up from 698,696 in 2021-22 and 694,113 in 2020-21. Enrollment is approaching the 2019-20 count of 703,650. “Oklahoma families recognize the…
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
news9.com
Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma
A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
Comments / 0