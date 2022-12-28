Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Video Company Owner Hopes to Make Feature Film in Murfreesboro
Allan McCall, owner of Green Hill Motion Picture Company, has been wanting to make a feature-length film since his parents bought him a Super 8 camera when he was a kid. With it, he and his buddies made lots of bad horror and sci-fi movies. His childhood fascination with film led him to a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film from University of Central Florida in Orlando. From there, he got into video production. But that childhood desire has never gone away.
mtsunews.com
Jan. 2 campuswide tornado siren test planned at MTSU
MTSU plans to conduct its monthly tornado siren test on campus and at the Miller Coliseum Complex this Monday, Jan. 2, at 11:20 a.m. Though the university will be closed to mark the New Year’s Day holiday, the test, conducted by the University Police Department, once again is a brief opportunity to ensure MTSU’s outdoor warning system is working as needed. No safety actions are necessary, and no campus activities will be affected.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN
Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
coloradomusic.org
Watch as Mom Stuns Nashville Saloon When Performer Hands Her a Fiddle. ‘I got chills’
Photo: Sue Kittredge | By Alison Cutler, The Charlotte Observer | A mom visiting a saloon in Tennessee had an unexpected moment in the spotlight after she was handed a fiddle by the live band performing. TikToker Olivia Reeths recorded as her mom Sue Kittredge unraveled her scarf, took the...
WSMV
Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Officials there say two pipes broke on their fire sprinkler system. The busted pipe flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.
WKRN
TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues
The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why. TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues. The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility...
WKRN
Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam
A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer. Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam. A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer. Nashville prepares for New Year’s Eve. Nashville prepares for...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Orange Bowl Uniforms
Tennessee is keeping it classic for the final game of the 2022 football season. As the visiting team in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 6 Tennessee will be wearing the traditional orange-and-white uniforms against No. 7 Clemson. The Vols will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
WKRN
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA
Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
‘TVA failed Tennessee’: Councilwoman upset over power outages in Southeast Nashville
Joy Styles is looking for answers when it comes to the power grid and how it impacted Southeast Nashville over Christmas weekend.
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s history
It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to take a piece of nostalgia home.
A Real Life ‘Yellowstone’ is Playing Out in Tennessee as City Battles 7-Generation Family For Their Land
When the Ligons first settled their Wilson County land in 1789, “There were no roads, just Indian paths and buffalo trails,” offers Bill Ligon. “And this land has been farmed ever since.” It’s a line straight out of Yellowstone. Or it would be if it weren’t happening to a real Tennessee family.
wgnsradio.com
MTE Comments on Rolling Blackouts This Past Saturday
(Rutherford County, TN - UPDATED) The recent cold weather snap that hit Murfreesboro on Thursday night and into Christmas weekend, eventually led to rolling blackouts this past Saturday. It was those coordinated blackouts across Rutherford County and throughout the state that essentially saved the electrical grid from totally shutting down…
informnny.com
Report: ‘Human error’ helped spur wrong ballots in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville election officials made erroneous updates to voter lists for last month’s election and failed to follow steps to make sure they were accurate, leading more than 430 Tennessee voters to cast ballots in the wrong races, the state’s elections coordinator determined in a review released Friday.
2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in Tennessee.
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
