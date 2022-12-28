ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Local Video Company Owner Hopes to Make Feature Film in Murfreesboro

Allan McCall, owner of Green Hill Motion Picture Company, has been wanting to make a feature-length film since his parents bought him a Super 8 camera when he was a kid. With it, he and his buddies made lots of bad horror and sci-fi movies. His childhood fascination with film led him to a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film from University of Central Florida in Orlando. From there, he got into video production. But that childhood desire has never gone away.
MURFREESBORO, TN
mtsunews.com

Jan. 2 campuswide tornado siren test planned at MTSU

MTSU plans to conduct its monthly tornado siren test on campus and at the Miller Coliseum Complex this Monday, Jan. 2, at 11:20 a.m. Though the university will be closed to mark the New Year’s Day holiday, the test, conducted by the University Police Department, once again is a brief opportunity to ensure MTSU’s outdoor warning system is working as needed. No safety actions are necessary, and no campus activities will be affected.
MURFREESBORO, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN

Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant

Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Officials there say two pipes broke on their fire sprinkler system. The busted pipe flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues

The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why. TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues. The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam

A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer. Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam. A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer. Nashville prepares for New Year’s Eve. Nashville prepares for...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Reveals Orange Bowl Uniforms

Tennessee is keeping it classic for the final game of the 2022 football season. As the visiting team in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 6 Tennessee will be wearing the traditional orange-and-white uniforms against No. 7 Clemson. The Vols will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

MTE Comments on Rolling Blackouts This Past Saturday

(Rutherford County, TN - UPDATED) The recent cold weather snap that hit Murfreesboro on Thursday night and into Christmas weekend, eventually led to rolling blackouts this past Saturday. It was those coordinated blackouts across Rutherford County and throughout the state that essentially saved the electrical grid from totally shutting down…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
informnny.com

Report: ‘Human error’ helped spur wrong ballots in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville election officials made erroneous updates to voter lists for last month’s election and failed to follow steps to make sure they were accurate, leading more than 430 Tennessee voters to cast ballots in the wrong races, the state’s elections coordinator determined in a review released Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy