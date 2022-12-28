PREPS: Turner edges Wilmot in Dodgeville Shootout

DODGEVILLE, Wis.—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team survived a nail-biter, sneaking by Wilmot 75-74 in their first game of the Dodgeville Shootout on Tuesday afternoon.

The two were even from the start as both sides seemed to match whatever output the other team would provide.

The Panthers (3-6) held a 36-35 lead at halftime, but the Trojans (7-1) were just a bit better as they outscored them 40-38 in the second half to go home with a hard-fought victory.

Junior Elijah Terrell was a big help in getting the advantage in the second half as he scored six points while going 2-of-3 from the stripe.

Junior Zay Howard led the team in scoring with 15 points as he found success from the free-throw line, going 6-of-6.

Turner went a solid 19-of-28 from the free-throw line, and it saw offensive output from several sources as four different Trojans scored in the double-digits.

Tyshawn Teague-Johnson scored 14 points while Tyler Sutherland matched that total, sinking three treys in the process. Lauterbach was the third Trojan to score 14 points as Turner’s roster continued to provide success from several different players.

Senior Cooper Zimmerman was the Panthers’ top scorer, posting 24 points as he hit two three-pointers and went 4-of-4 on free throws.

The Trojans return to Dodgeville Wednesday to face Cambridge (4-3) at 1pm.

• EASTLAND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: South Beloit brought some holiday cheer on the court Tuesday after knocking off a red-hot Byron team before taking down host Eastland to move to an impressive 9-1 on the season.

The SoBos started with an afternoon 58-52 win over the Tigers, who came into the game at 8-1. Sophomore Ross Robertson showed why he’s one of the Stateline’s best by putting up a team-high 28 points while snagging 11 rebounds.

Blake Ayotte was a big factor in the win, posting a season-high 16 points while Leorence Kosta continued the solid offensive performance by scoring 14 points and providing five assists.

Just a few hours later, South Beloit got its second win of the day by edging the Cougars 56-50.

Robertson was a beast once again, scoring 26 points to bring his Tuesday total to a whopping 54. He also had 10 boards and used his 6-foot-8 body to block three shots.

Ayotte continued his nice day by providing eight points and South Beloit showcased their offensive balance with Jared Schober and Kostka each contributing six points.

GIRLS HOOPS: BARRINGTON 58, HONONEGAH 47: The Indians (13-2) had a 12-game winning streak snapped in the Dundee-Crown Tournament.

The Indians jumped out to an 8-0 lead and were up 15-8 after one quarter.

Barrington (12-4) pulled within 23-21 at halftime and turned the game around in the third quarter, outscoring the Indians 20-8 to take a 41-31 lead heading to the fourth.

Barrington was 7-for-7 at the free-throw line in the final quarter.

Bre Carter had 11 of Hononegah’s 16 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 22 points. Emma Clark hit five 3-pointers and added 17, but the rest of the team combined for just eight points.

Barrington had just three players score: Gwen Adler (22 points), Molly O’Riordan (21) and Sophie Swanson (15).

BOXSCORES:

Beloit Turner 75, Wilmot 74

Turner…….35 40—75

Wilmot…..36 38 —74

Wilmot (fg ft-fta pts)—Gartner 2 0-0 6, Christiansen 3 8-11 14, Frisby 3 3-6 9, Irslinger 5 1-2 14, Corona 3 0-2 7, Zimmerman 9 4-4 24. Totals: 25 16-25 74.

TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 4 6-6 15, Giddley 2 1-2 5, Teague-Johnson 6 2-4 14, Lauterbach 4 6-10 14, Sutherland 5 1-2 14, Repta 2 1-1 7, Terrell 2 2-3 6. Totals: 25 19-28 75.

3-pointers: Wilmot 8 (Irslinger 3, Gartner 2, Zimmerman 2, Corona) BT 6 (Sutherland 3, Repta 2, Howard). Fouled out: Giddley, Frisby.

Barrington 58, Hononegah 47

Hononegah..15 8 8 16—47

Barrington.... 7 13 20 17—58

HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 1 0-0 3, Clark 6 0-0 17, Abney 0 2-2 2, Niedfeldt 0 1-2 1, Carter 9 2-6 22, Pierson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 5-10 47.

BARRINGTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Adler 6 10-10 22, Swanson 5 4-4 15, O’Riordan 10 1-2 21. Totals: 21 15-16 58.

3-pointers: Hono 8 (Clark 5, Carter 2, Johnson), Barrington (Swanson). Fouled out: Robinson (H), Johnston. Total fouls: Hono 15, Barrington