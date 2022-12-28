ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park Thursday. At about 5:38 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of West Warren. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No offenders are in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Police find man shot in hand in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood. The 58-year-old was discovered by police around 1:21 a.m. in the 800 block of West 78th Street, police said. He had been shot in the hand and would not give any details about...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy found shot in Prospect Heights

CHICAGO - A boy was found shot in the back early Friday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights. Prospect Heights police heard multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Piper Lane, officials said. When they arrived at the scene they found a juvenile, whose age was unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 arrested after group badly beats man on Loop Red Line platform, Chicago police say

Chicago — Three suspects are in custody after a group of people beat and stomped on a man on the Monroe Red Line platform Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. A CTA surveillance camera operator recognized the group as a collection of troublemakers who frequent the Red Line, particularly downtown, at night. Fights involving the group were reported at the Roosevelt and Harrison stations less than 20 minutes before the man was attacked at Jackson, according to CPD radio transmissions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in foot in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the foot in Morgan Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 111th Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, Chicago police said. An occupant in the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL

