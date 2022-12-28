Chicago — Three suspects are in custody after a group of people beat and stomped on a man on the Monroe Red Line platform Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. A CTA surveillance camera operator recognized the group as a collection of troublemakers who frequent the Red Line, particularly downtown, at night. Fights involving the group were reported at the Roosevelt and Harrison stations less than 20 minutes before the man was attacked at Jackson, according to CPD radio transmissions.

