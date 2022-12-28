Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park Thursday. At about 5:38 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of West Warren. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No offenders are in custody.
16-year-old boy shot in Washington Park
The teen was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:15 p.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him in the thigh and arm, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects wanted for robbing, carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies and carjackings that occurred on the South Side Friday morning. In each incident, the offenders approached the victims while they were either inside their vehicles or just after they exited their vehicles. The offenders then displayed a handgun before taking...
fox32chicago.com
Man pushing another man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Brainerd Thursday night. At about 6:23 p.m., a man was pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair across the street in the 9400 block of South Ashland when the driver of a 2007 white Chevy SUV struck them, police said.
Police find man shot in hand in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood. The 58-year-old was discovered by police around 1:21 a.m. in the 800 block of West 78th Street, police said. He had been shot in the hand and would not give any details about...
Man shot to death in West Pullman
The man, 33, was near a sidewalk in the 600 block of West 123rd Street about 5:05 p.m. when he was shot near his underarm, Chicago police said.
2 teens wounded in Park Manor shooting while inside rideshare vehicle: Chicago police
One of the 18 year olds was seriously hurt after being shot in the back, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
ABC7 Chicago
3 wounded in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- Three people were wounded in a shooting at a gas station parking lot in South Austin on the West Side Wednesday night. Someone in a dark SUV opened fire about 9:50 p.m. on a group standing in the parking lot in the 5100-block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy found shot in Prospect Heights
CHICAGO - A boy was found shot in the back early Friday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights. Prospect Heights police heard multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Piper Lane, officials said. When they arrived at the scene they found a juvenile, whose age was unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.
Two men shot during rideshare trip in Park Manor
Two passengers were shot during a “rideshare” trip in Chicago early Thursday morning. The two 18-year-old men were in a rideshare vehicle around 2a.m. when police said someone in a silver sedan fired shots at them near 71st and State in Park Manor.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the leg, another suffers graze wound to the face in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg and another suffered a graze wound to the face in Roseland Thursday. At about 5:02 p.m., two men were in the 100 block of East 100th Street when they were approached by two male offenders, Chicago police said. The offenders produced...
cwbchicago.com
3 arrested after group badly beats man on Loop Red Line platform, Chicago police say
Chicago — Three suspects are in custody after a group of people beat and stomped on a man on the Monroe Red Line platform Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. A CTA surveillance camera operator recognized the group as a collection of troublemakers who frequent the Red Line, particularly downtown, at night. Fights involving the group were reported at the Roosevelt and Harrison stations less than 20 minutes before the man was attacked at Jackson, according to CPD radio transmissions.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in foot in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the foot in Morgan Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 111th Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, Chicago police said. An occupant in the vehicle fired...
Chicago police officer injured while responding to shooting on South Side
While responding to the incident, CPD said a police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was confronted by a person near the scene.
