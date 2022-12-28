ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
MARGATE, FL
FloridaDaily

Nikki Fried: Ron DeSantis Should Pardon Floridians Convicted of Simple Marijuana Possession

This week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon those convicted of simple marijuana possession. “Floridians have an expectation that their elected leaders will work hard, protect their interests, and build a better state. After canceling another Clemency Board meeting, it is clear Governor DeSantis cannot do the bare minimum: show up,” said Fried. “After President Biden’s extraordinary steps toward justice at the federal level, we have an opportunity to restore fairness for thousands affected by simple marijuana possession and stand with the majority of Floridians who wish to see marijuana legalized. For the second time in as many months, I am asking the governor to take the correct and popular step, hold our Clemency Board meeting, and consider pardons for all prior state-level offenses of simple marijuana possession.”
FLORIDA STATE
Teen Vogue

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Isn’t a Trump Alternative — He’s a Far-Right Bigot Too

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is certainly having a moment. In the wake of the failed “red wave” the media kept warning us about, DeSantis has been declared “the biggest winner of an otherwise dark election cycle for Republicans.” This week, Time magazine — responsible, you may recall, for the 2014 “transgender tipping point” — short-listed DeSantis for its 2022 person of the year award. This award isn’t necessarily granted to the best person in a given year: For example, past recipients include DeSantis’s current nemesis and then president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, and Adolf Hitler in 1938. But it’s another example of the media buzz around DeSantis and his possible presidential candidacy.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

“They Brought This on Themselves” — Governor DeSantis Responds to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Comments on Florida Legal Battles

Okay, let’s do the Sparknotes version of allllll the political battles Disney has found itself in lately when it comes to Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis. After initially refusing to make a statement, Disney (under Bob Chapek’s time as CEO) made comments in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”), indicating that the law should never have been passed and that Disney would work for its repeal.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What are the Best Places in Florida to Retire on Only a Social Security Check in 2022?

Photo byVisitCentralFL, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. While we'd all like to think we'll be able to save enough money for a comfortable retirement, things don't always go according to plan. Sometimes, unexpected emergencies, expenses, or commitments mean that we can't save as much as we'd hoped. So we have to rely heavily on social security checks for our income after retirement.
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

Trump’s Badly Photoshopped NFTs Appear to Use Photos From Small Clothing Brands

Over the last 24 hours, fans of ex-President Donald Trump have sat huddled in their chairs, waiting with bated breath for a supposed announcement the once tweeter-in-chief promised would blow their socks off. He posted a video to his Truth Social page showing an image of him in a kind of superhero garb, sporting pecs he most certainly does not have, as laser beams shoot from his eyes. What could this mean? What apocalypse was coming?
UTAH STATE
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home

A sleepy bear was caught on camera snoozing on the doorstep of a Florida home.The animal can be seen curled up asleep in front of a house in Seminole County.“It was amazing, I just walked out and it was right there in front of me, so close,” Chuck Robbins, who took the video, said of the encounter.He said a neighbour had alerted him to the bear being in his yard after reports it had entered the neighbourhood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cocaine Bear: Ray Liotta stars as drug kingpin in one of last roles before deathAvram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims owners ‘don’t care about club’Moment metal detectorist finds lost $40,000 diamond ring buried on Florida beach
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy