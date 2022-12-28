Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
Nikki Fried: Ron DeSantis Should Pardon Floridians Convicted of Simple Marijuana Possession
This week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon those convicted of simple marijuana possession. “Floridians have an expectation that their elected leaders will work hard, protect their interests, and build a better state. After canceling another Clemency Board meeting, it is clear Governor DeSantis cannot do the bare minimum: show up,” said Fried. “After President Biden’s extraordinary steps toward justice at the federal level, we have an opportunity to restore fairness for thousands affected by simple marijuana possession and stand with the majority of Floridians who wish to see marijuana legalized. For the second time in as many months, I am asking the governor to take the correct and popular step, hold our Clemency Board meeting, and consider pardons for all prior state-level offenses of simple marijuana possession.”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Isn’t a Trump Alternative — He’s a Far-Right Bigot Too
Florida governor Ron DeSantis is certainly having a moment. In the wake of the failed “red wave” the media kept warning us about, DeSantis has been declared “the biggest winner of an otherwise dark election cycle for Republicans.” This week, Time magazine — responsible, you may recall, for the 2014 “transgender tipping point” — short-listed DeSantis for its 2022 person of the year award. This award isn’t necessarily granted to the best person in a given year: For example, past recipients include DeSantis’s current nemesis and then president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, and Adolf Hitler in 1938. But it’s another example of the media buzz around DeSantis and his possible presidential candidacy.
“They Brought This on Themselves” — Governor DeSantis Responds to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Comments on Florida Legal Battles
Okay, let’s do the Sparknotes version of allllll the political battles Disney has found itself in lately when it comes to Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis. After initially refusing to make a statement, Disney (under Bob Chapek’s time as CEO) made comments in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”), indicating that the law should never have been passed and that Disney would work for its repeal.
Vacationing family finds massive blue lobster 'walking around on the beach' in Cape Cod
A big blue lobster found on a Cape Cod beach by a visiting family from Pennsylvania leads to memorable effort to return it to the ocean.
Disaffected Democrats turn to DeSantis over party's intolerance, wokeness: 'Feel condescended to, abandoned'
Ex-Democrats in Florida shared how they support Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of COVID and inflation, while they rejected their party's progressive politics.
He was watching football on Christmas Eve, Florida cops say. His wife pulled out a gun
A man was shot on Christmas Eve in Bay County, in northwestern Florida, and the suspect is his wife, authorities say.
Trump Ally Mike Lindell Is “Going After” Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Win In Miami
Mike Lindell, My Pillow guy, may have finally jumped the shark. Lindell, a ubiquitous TV presence through commercials for his My Pillow company and a prominent Donald Trump supporter, said he was “going after” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ win in South Florida. He questioned the
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansion
Both the Pastor and his son have been arrested for allegedly scamming $8 millionPhoto byPopCrush. Federal prosecutors claim that a father and son defrauded the government of millions of dollars and attempted to use the money to purchase a Disney World house.
What are the Best Places in Florida to Retire on Only a Social Security Check in 2022?
Photo byVisitCentralFL, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. While we'd all like to think we'll be able to save enough money for a comfortable retirement, things don't always go according to plan. Sometimes, unexpected emergencies, expenses, or commitments mean that we can't save as much as we'd hoped. So we have to rely heavily on social security checks for our income after retirement.
Trump’s Badly Photoshopped NFTs Appear to Use Photos From Small Clothing Brands
Over the last 24 hours, fans of ex-President Donald Trump have sat huddled in their chairs, waiting with bated breath for a supposed announcement the once tweeter-in-chief promised would blow their socks off. He posted a video to his Truth Social page showing an image of him in a kind of superhero garb, sporting pecs he most certainly does not have, as laser beams shoot from his eyes. What could this mean? What apocalypse was coming?
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
DeSantis’ safety czar used private email, code name ‘Clarice Starling’ to plan migrant flights
Florida public safety czar used a private email and a codename to plan parts of the migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, newly released records show.
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
Insane Florida Trail Cam Photo Shows Moment Massive Alligator Attacks Raccoon
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission a trail cam photos of an alligator attacking a raccoon. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted their own photo of a raccoon and a gator, although it’s a little more innocent. The two trail cam photos tell different stories, and we’re not...
DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?
This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.
Bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home
A sleepy bear was caught on camera snoozing on the doorstep of a Florida home.The animal can be seen curled up asleep in front of a house in Seminole County.“It was amazing, I just walked out and it was right there in front of me, so close,” Chuck Robbins, who took the video, said of the encounter.He said a neighbour had alerted him to the bear being in his yard after reports it had entered the neighbourhood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cocaine Bear: Ray Liotta stars as drug kingpin in one of last roles before deathAvram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims owners ‘don’t care about club’Moment metal detectorist finds lost $40,000 diamond ring buried on Florida beach
Armed bystander in Florida stops attack on pregnant woman
A Florida pregnant woman was being brutally assaulted in a Publix parking lot when an armed bystander stopped the attack by pulling out his pistol on the attacker.
