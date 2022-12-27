GREENVILLE — Trans Alliance LLC recently celebrated the retirement of driver Walt Peffly. Peffly is a Preble County resident and has been a professional truck driver for over 46 years. His driving career started the day of his high school graduation in 1976 when he took his first load that evening bound for Portland, Oregon. In November of 1982 he joined Carl Akey/Nutrition Transportation Services in Lewisburg, and continued on when Trans Alliance acquired the NTS fleet in 2013. He has driven 6 million-plus accident-free miles over the years, and was always a consistent top performer in the company’s safety program, TA officials said in a press release last week.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO