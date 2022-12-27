Read full article on original website
Roundup: Bluffton advances to tourney title game
BLUFFTON — Marek Donaldson connected on eight 3-pointers as part of his 26-point effort in leading the host Pirates to a 70-54 Lewis Family McDonald’s Holiday Tournament boys high school basketball victory Thursday night against Cory-Rawson. Wade Ginther and Kaden Lora had 16 and 11 points respectively also...
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Rhodes announces dean’s list for part-time students
LIMA — Rhodes State College announced its Dean’s List for part-time students. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in at least six but not more than 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher. Honored students are: Anna Cotterman, Natalie Anne Freytag,...
Piqua boys win WPTW Holiday Classic in OT
PIQUA — The Comeback Kids did it again. The Piqua boys basketball team extended its win streak to eight games in familiar fashion in the WPTW Holiday Classic championship game Thursday at Garbry Gymnasium. The Indians improved to 8-1 by erasing a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter...
Bob Seggerson: A look at past eras of abundant basketball talent
When looking back on the basketball talent that our area has produced over the years, it’s possible to identify talent rich era’s that featured gifted individual players who led their schools on deep tournament runs to state. It appears that there is another strong wave of very young athletes on the horizon ready to make their own impact on our basketball history.
Water line break keeps Kalida kindergarten out Tuesday
KALIDA — A water line break will affect Kalida Elementary students. Kindergarteners at the school will not have class on Tuesday due to the break, which occurred on Wednesday evening. Only kindergarteners are affected because of the damage on that end of the building and the restoration that is...
Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers
OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Reminisce: Lima’s New Year’s events 100 years ago
A century ago, as Lima residents prepared to mark their third New Year’s Eve without a legal drink, Lima’s Republican-Gazette newspaper insisted the holiday would be a success nonetheless. “Lima simply WILL have its New Year’s celebration. It may be wet only in spots, but it will be...
Peffly honored on retirement
GREENVILLE — Trans Alliance LLC recently celebrated the retirement of driver Walt Peffly. Peffly is a Preble County resident and has been a professional truck driver for over 46 years. His driving career started the day of his high school graduation in 1976 when he took his first load that evening bound for Portland, Oregon. In November of 1982 he joined Carl Akey/Nutrition Transportation Services in Lewisburg, and continued on when Trans Alliance acquired the NTS fleet in 2013. He has driven 6 million-plus accident-free miles over the years, and was always a consistent top performer in the company’s safety program, TA officials said in a press release last week.
Bane-Welker expands Ashland Construction brand into Ohio
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN. — Bane-Welker is pleased to announce the addition of the Ashland construction brand in Plain City, Ohio. The company has a super center in Pendleton, Indiana. “We’re excited to expand the Ashland brand in our Ohio markets offering it to our construction and ag customers,” stated Jason...
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28
Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
Putnam County court records, Dec. 16-21
Juan F. Pardo, 27, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bond was modified to allow him to live in a residence in Napoleon while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 2. The jury trial scheduled for Dec. 28 was vacated.
Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire
Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Fit Over 50: Curling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Lee Conklin. Lee checks out the...
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
Spencerville properties declared sold at $1.2 million
SPENCERVILLE — As one door closes another one always opens. For many tenants in Spencerville, the retirement of one landlord led to a fresh start for another. Hartsock Realty recently sold a house package in Spencerville with a total of 21 homes and 22 units. The properties were listed at $1,359,000 and later sold for $1,260,000. The occupied homes will now be under the ownership of Ten Hearts LLC.
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
